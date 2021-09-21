Discovery CEO on Warner Deal, Content, Talent, Streaming – The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery is preparing as much as possible for AT & T’s planned merger with WarnerMedia, AT & T CEO David Zaslav said on Tuesday, stressing that its success will depend on a “strong Warner Bros.” which is key to attracting newcomers. “top talent” and content, and rapidly roll out the streaming strategy for the combined company.

While the go-to-market strategy for the merged company’s streaming offerings has been decided, he said his team would not unveil it until later. But Zaslav has promised a “global strategy of shock and admiration when you look at the menu” and the diversity of content on offer and rapid deployment to reach 200 million subscribers worldwide within about two to three years, reckons given the global reach of Netflix and Disney +. “We will do it quickly once we close,” he said.

Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia virtual conference in Los Angeles, he said he spent “about two weeks a month” in the West to learn more about Warner’s “substantial” history and success. and to “meet as many people as possible.” ‘Within the company to’ understand all the different perspectives on the state of the industry ‘.

But he said he also meets people, including old friends, from outside the company, because “we also need to bring more great people into the company” after the merger. Describing a busy schedule, he said: “This week I meet over 50 people in the company”, also sharing that “I met Chuck Lorre the other day”. After all, “this business starts with great intellectual property … and great content.”

The CEO of Discovery also said that “we had an offside (meeting) for several days; we had some real time with some of the great leaders at Warner going through their business. “Because of the merger rules,” there were lawyers there; there was a lot that we couldn’t see that we couldn’t talk about, ”but the company is preparing as much as possible for the deal to close.

Boasting about the success of WarnerMedia’s content, he mentioned the likes of Ted lasso and The white lotus. “Warner has some of the most explosive content in the world,” Zaslav said. At a Monday night dinner, “people were talking about White lotus for half an hour, episode by episode. … HBO is getting stronger and stronger ”and generates“ cultural warmth, ”he said.

Overall, he said that while other Hollywood giants are content “pickers”, Warner’s television production arm is “the world’s most powerful television maker” and can sell content for. a lot of money when there are several bidders for a lot of money. or do it for the company’s own platforms.

AT & T’s planned mega-merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia is still on track to conclude in the first half of 2022, Zaslav said.

In early August, the company said it had reached 18 million paid streaming subscribers globally after closing in June with 17 million. The Discovery + streaming service launched in the US on January 4 with a monthly price of $ 4.99 with ads and $ 6.99 without ads. It has also been deployed in international markets.

Zaslav said last month that Discovery and WarnerMedia have been making good progress so far in the regulatory review process for their planned merger, seeing “broad support” in it. He also predicted that the merged company would become the third major sustainable global streaming platform along with Netflix and Walt Disney. “There will be a lot of consolidation,” he also argued. “And some of it can be opportunities for us, but right now I really like where we are.”

Speaking at another investor conference last week, Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said tThe direct-to-consumer strategy of the Warner Bros. Discovery would remain focused on premium subscription services. The combined company will use a streaming strategy whose basic go-to-market strategy is “roughly ready” as much as possible before the deal closes, he said without sharing details, which he said said. him, would be finalized and unveiled in the future.

Wiedenfels did not directly answer whether the merged company would offer the HBO Max and Discovery + streaming services separately or bundle or combine them. But he said subscription streaming services will be the priority, with the two companies currently offering “products that represent very average income by type of high value-added user-driven products” with high engagement.