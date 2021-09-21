Paramount + and SHOWTIME Bundle Launch Today | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 21, 2021–

Starting today, ViacomCBS is bringing consumers a new package that combines Paramount + and its unmatched catalog of live and on-demand entertainment, with SHOWTIME, and its premium portfolio of critically-acclaimed and limit-pushing programming. The streaming package launches with special introductory prices available for a limited time at both subscription levels $ 9.99 per month for SHOWTIME and the Paramount + Essential plan and $ 12.99 per month for SHOWTIME and the Paramount + Premium plan .

This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005701/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

This powerful bundle gives us the opportunity to connect ViacomCBS’s diverse and differentiated multi-genre content roster with even more consumers, said Tom Ryan, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming. Paramount + and SHOWTIME are both experiencing tremendous growth and momentum, and we expect this competitively priced package to further expand the reach of both services.

With this package, subscribers can enjoy the respective Paramount + and SHOWTIME services at an affordable price never before offered on this scale. Paramount + offers live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment, including 30,000 episodes from major entertainment brands, 2,500 blockbuster movies and popular original series such as BEHIND THE MUSIC, iCARLY, EVIL, THE GOOD FIGHT, THE HARPER HOUSE, INFINITE, RUPAULS DRAG RUN ALL THE STARS, THE SPONGE BOB MOVIE: THE SPONGE IN PROGRESS, STAR TREK: THE LOWER BRIDGES, WHY WOMEN KILL AND YOUNGER. Paramount + is also the broadcast house for recent theatrical hits such as A QUIET PLACE: PART II and PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE. Later this year, the service will also be the exclusive streaming destination for original series such as 1883, THE GAME, GUILTY PARTY, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN and STAR TREK PRODIGY, as well as films such as MADAME X, a new PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, QUEENPINS and two SOUTH PARK films.

SHOWTIME continues to make its mark in the cultural landscape with one of the most successful programming on television featuring critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box office blockbusters, comedy and musical specials. and impactful live combat sports. SHOWTIME has an unrivaled list of bestselling original content; the brand is home to rich, daring and inventive stories in series like BILLIONS, YOUR HONOR, THE CHI, DEXTER, THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, CITY ON A HILL, WORK IN PROGRESS, FLATBUSH MSDEMEANORS, AMERICAN RUST and BACK TO LIFE, as well as the limited series THE GOOD LORD BIRD and THE COMEY RULE. Unscripted programming includes fan favorite late night shows DESUS & MERO and ZIWE. The most recent documentary series and documentary films include COUPLES THERAPY, LOVE FRAUD, OUTCRY, UFO, KINGDOM OF SILENCE and BELUSHI, as well as the Emmy-winning news series VICE and the political documentary series THE CIRCUS. Upcoming lineup premiering later this year includes DEXTER: NEW BLOOD and YELLOWJACKETS. The service offers premium entertainment via 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads.

The plan is available to US subscribers through both Paramount + pricing tiers, giving consumers options that suit their homes. The ad-supported Essential plan, at $ 9.99 per month, combines renowned sports, including NFL games and more than 2,000 football games each year, with on-demand entertainment options covering the full suite of current and upcoming shows and movies, plus breaking news via CBSN. The Premium plan, at $ 12.99 per month, offers on-demand ad-free entertainment with 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads; an extensive list of must-see sports; and live feeds from local affiliates in over 200 markets across the United States

The Paramount + and SHOWTIME pack is available now on Paramountplus.com/Showtimebundle and www.showtime.com/Paramountplusbundle. Users will access and watch the programming on the respective platforms Paramount + and SHOWTIME.

About Paramount +

Paramount +, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video-on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service offers a vast library of original series, blockbuster shows and popular movies across all genres from world-renowned brands and production studios including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home of unparalleled sports programming, including all CBS sporting events, from golf to soccer to basketball and more, as well as exclusive broadcast rights to them. major sports properties, including some of the biggest and most popular soccer leagues in the world. Paramount + also allows subscribers to live stream local CBS stations across the United States, in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streamings from other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

For more information on Paramount +, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

About Showtime Networks

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME ®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box office blockbusters, comedy and musical specials and sports. SHOWTIME is available as a standalone streaming service on all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as through cable, DBS, telco and video streaming providers. SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL ™ and FLIX ®, as well as the on-demand versions of the three brands. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exposure to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV ®. For more information, visit www.SHO.com.

PLUS-IR

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005701/en/

CONTACT: PARAMOUNT + CONTACT:

Stephanie Clark

408-458-0933

[email protected] SHOWTIME CONTACT:

Patricia kollappallil

240-338-4027

[email protected]

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOCIAL MEDIA FILM AND CINEMATIC IMAGES PUBLIC RELATIONS / INVESTOR RELATIONS COMMUNICATIONS TV AND RADIO GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: VIACOMCBS INC.

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 09/21/2021 2:00 p.m. / DISC: 09/21/2021 2:02 p.m.

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005701/en