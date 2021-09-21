Friday Fame actor Anthony Johnson has died aged 55





Friday and House Party actor Anthony AJ Johnson died on September 6 at age 55. TMZ broke the news on September 20, citing both his rep and his nephew, the latter of whom said Johnson was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No cause of death has been announced. He left us incredible memories of his laughter, his dynamic acting skills, but above all of his enormous personality and his heart of gold, said his agent, LyNea Bell at BH Talent, on social networks. We will constantly pray for his entire family, including his wife Lexis, his three children, his brother Edward Peanut Smith, his sister Sheila and his manager and friend Mike D. The agency also posted the sad news on Facebook: Johnson grew up in Compton, California, south of Los Angeles. His father, Eddie Smith, was the co-founder of the Association of Black Stuntmen. Besides the Friday and the house party and the regular performance of stand-up comedies over the years, some of the Johnsons, others cinema and television credits included Menace II Society, Lethal Weapon 3, Moesha, Martin and Malcolm & Eddie, and music videos by Dr. Dre. Actor and rapper Ice Cube tweeted that his Friday night co-star was an naturally funny dude coming straight out of Compton at the same time. Sad to wake up to the news of AJ Johnson’s passing. Naturally funny guy who was straight out of Compton at the same time. Sorry, I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen last Friday. https://t.co/gKbYZDZ4Br Ice cube (@icecube) September 20, 2021 At least seven cast members from the 1995 film Friday have passed away. They include Justin Pierce, Bernie Mac, Reynaldo Rey, Zeus Lister, and Yvette Wilson. Film producer Darius Alford tweeted that it was Johnson who had some of the most quoted lines from the original Friday. An excerpt from movie Below shows Johnsons’ character Ezal, an addict, trying to perform a slip-and-fall scam for insurance money. RIP Anthony Johnson some of the most quotable lines from the original Friday were his pic.twitter.com/Pvzz8Y2sro DARIUS A (@iamdariusalford) September 20, 2021 Comedy Hype posted an unforgettable April 2021 episode about the actor, saying Johnson created the character [Ezal] hilarious and relatable, and that his lines are the most repeated by fans on Friday. To GoFundMe was set up to raise funds for a return home service and ongoing support for the Johnsons children. Rest in peace AJ Johnson. This story originally appeared on the simplest. To verify the simplest for additional stories.

