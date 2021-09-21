Gary Marsh leaves Disney TV after 33 years of racing – The Hollywood Reporter

Gary Marsh is leaving his executive suite after a 33-year career at Disney.

The former Disney Channel topper, who was promoted to chairman and creative director of Disney Branded Television last year, is stepping down to start a production company. Marsh, who extended his contract with Disney in 2020, reportedly expressed his desire to move on more than two years ago. Marsh chose to stay with Disney through his acquisition of the assets of Fox as well as the reorganization that followed.

Marsh will remain at Disney until the end of 2021 and is working with Disney General Entertainment chairman Peter Rice on a transition as sources note that a replacement to oversee Disney Branded Television is expected to be announced in the coming days. Staff were notified of Marsh’s departure on Tuesday morning via an internal note from Rice.

“Gary’s leadership and creative genius have shaped a generation of beloved children and family programs, and we are always grateful for the indelible impact he has had on The Walt Disney Company,” said Rice, who promoted Marsh last year as Disney reorganized itself again into an offering to prioritize streaming. “Gary is a valued leader and a good friend, and we’ve been talking about this decision for years. So when he decided to focus solely on production after three decades of an incredible executive career, I jumped at the opportunity to keep him with us.

In November, Rice asked Marsh to launch Disney Branded Television, expanding the latter’s reach of children’s programming to all Disney-branded non-cinematic TV content designed for tweens, teens and families, including the live action and animation. The division serves as a content pipeline for Disney +, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior. Marsh was also brought in to oversee the unscripted content and production teams at Disney +. The unit is responsible for shows such as the Musical High School update, Monsters at work and Hulu transfer The Mysterious Benedict Society, among others.

“For 33 years I have had the best job on television,” Marsh said in a statement Tuesday. “The stories we’ve told, the music we’ve created, the stars we’ve discovered, the franchises we’ve built, all of it has entertained and engaged millions of children and families around the world. Thanks to the reach of Disney’s streaming platforms, these stories will live forever in the hearts and minds of future generations, alongside all the new stories I look forward to telling. There just couldn’t be a more compelling or creatively stimulating time to step into the production ranks. “

Marsh has developed and overseen the launches of several Disney franchises, including the original Musical High School and Lizzie McGuire, Hannah Montana, Descendants, Phineas and Ferb and much more. The executive also launched the Disney Junior channel, launching hits including Doc McStuffins, Elena of Avalon and Sofia the first. Marsh has also helped launch the careers of Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, The Jonas Brothers, Zendaya, Demi Lovato, Shia LaBeouf, Hilary Duff, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Rodrigo, and Debby Ryan, among others.

“Gary is a great collaborator, great partner and dynamic leader who has a deep passion for filmmaking and a keen eye for choosing the right person for a role,” said Jane Startz, an executive producer with whom he worked on Disney Channel. sneakerella. “He approaches each new project with infectious enthusiasm and excitement, and creates an environment where talent, artists and the team can truly excel at their work.”

As part of its Disney-backed development agreement, which will allow it to prepare content for the conglomerate’s entire portfolio, Marsh is preparing two new Offspring films, the previously announced Disney + Beauty and the Beast prequel series, Tink, school for sensitive souls and Witch Mountain. (Additional details on the slate were not provided.)

Marsh becomes the last Disney senior executive to leave the company’s executive ranks following last year’s reorganization. Craig Huegs also left in May after seeing his role as president of entertainment for Walt Disney Television change dramatically following the streaming-focused restructuring. Huegs joined Disney from Warners in March 2019 in a newly created position as chairman of Disney TV Studios, the merged shingle that housed former Fox assets including 20th Television and the former Fox 21 (now Touchstone TV ). His responsibilities changed in December following the consolidation of Disney Studios as he began working directly with Walden as president of entertainment for Walt Disney Television. Walden has yet to announce a successor for Huegs.

Additionally, unscripted Disney + boss Dan Silver left late last year for a key role at Netflix. Silver moved from the report to Disney + chief content officer Agnes Chu and, after leaving last year, responded to content chairman Ricky Strauss, who stepped down in January.

A likely candidate to replace Marsh as head of Disney Branded TV is his senior lieutenant, longtime casting director Ayo Davis, who was promoted in November to the newly created post of director of creative development and strategy. Davis is a 19-year-old Disney veteran who, at the time of her promotion, had made several offers outside the company. Sources say she was on the hunt for a leading role at Warner Bros. TV, where she is said to have reunited with former ABC president Channing Dungey. Disney fought to keep it in the fold.