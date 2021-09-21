The sleek contemporary Hollywood Legends home is for sale





Robert Wise’s Oscars line the top shelf in the expansive living room with distant ocean views

Robert Wise was royalty of Tinseltown who, among many other accomplishments, edited Citizen Kane, won Oscars as a director of West Side Story and The sound of music, was president of the Directors Guild of America from 1971 to 1975 and president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from 1985 to 1988. He died at age 91 in 2005. For many years he kept a home in the iconic Century Towers designed by IM Pei in the heart of Los Angeles Century City. The two-story corner residence, made up of three combined units on the 23rd and 24th floors, measures over 4,335 square feet and offers breathtaking views of the city and the ocean. The unique property includes six parking spaces and three storage units. Robert Wises’ granddaughter oversaw the renovations and is now selling the house. Views from the corner unit are to the west or to the Century City towers

The 23rd the first floor opens onto large bright rooms with high coffered ceilings, beautiful built-in wardrobes and wide-plank oak parquet imported from Europe. All rooms offer a breathtaking view to the west or north. A beautiful open kitchen has high end appliances and quartzite counters. The ground floor also has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a utility room and storage. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> European wide plank oak floors are present throughout the house

An extraordinary custom-built staircase leads to the master suite on the 24th floor, which features an office, balcony, large master closet and an exquisite master bathroom with dual sinks, a towering marble bathtub, steam shower and even from the bathroom, captivating views. A custom curved staircase leads to the upper floor

In all, the spacious home offers four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. Century Towers offers the amenities sought after by today’s owners: a 24 hour guarded building with full service with doorman, valet parking, tennis courts, fitness center, sauna, swimming pool and a magnificent land. Listed by Justin Mandile of Sothebys International Realty Beverly Hills Brokerage, this extraordinary house with Hollywood history in solid gold is on offer for $ 4,950,000 million.

