Great British Bake Off: Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith discuss season 12

The Great British Cake Looks a lot like the dishes imagined on the baking contest show: hot, sweet and heartwarming, with a dash of chaos every now and then. The show, which originally aired on BBC Two and was aimed at housewives, took the world by storm with its charming cast of bakers, supporting judges and hosts, mouth-watering creations. and its gentle competition.

We never thought we would get series two, let alone series 12, so it was quite a journey and one that we all enjoyed, says Paul Hollywood, who has been a regular on the show since it first premiered in 2010.

We met Hollywood and Prue Leith, the expert chefs who sit as judges Pastry shop, to see what new challenges when Season 12 premieres on Netflix on September 21, what it’s been like to shoot during a pandemic, and why they’re feeling the formula for Pastry shop is so successful.

Thrillist: Bake Off is now entering its 12th season and Paul, you’ve been there from the start. Can you talk about witnessing the growth of this program?

Paul Hollywood: We didn’t really know 12 years ago when Sue [Perkins] and I was having a cup of tea, sitting in the muddy Oxford field, knowing that 12 years later it was going to go global all over the world. I mean, everywhere I go I notice my Instagram followers are from Brazil, Russia, Asia, and all over the United States and Canada. And they’re all big fans of TheGreat British Pastry Fair. It has been incredible. I like to do my job, I like to judge The Great British Cake. There is nothing better than starting work in the morning, arriving with a good cup of tea, and then heading to the tent. By the way, it looks amazing in the morning.

Speaking of tent, what was it like filming during Covida a very difficult time for the whole world and knowing that you were creating something that brings a lot of joy to people? Were there a lot of challenges?

Prue leith: One of the great things about filming while in lockdown was the feeling that at least we were doing something really important. I know this sounds silly because how important can the cake be? But we knew there were only millions of people locked to their TVs because it gave them a little comfort, a half hour or an hour to disconnect from the horrors of Covid and only think about the cake. .

Competitors are very nice to each other. It’s not the kind of competition where everyone tries to sabotage or criticize each other. They are all nice. I rather like working in the concentrated conditions of a containment bubble, as it only took six weeks and we were all together and we have a drink in the evening together and we eat together. It’s a bit like a summer camp in a way. Whereas normally, before Covid, we would shoot over a three-month period only on weekends. On Sunday night, when we were wrapped up, we were in our cars and off we went. We wouldn’t stop for drinks with anyone we just wanted to come home. It’s very different, and quite enjoyable really.

Pastry shop is really healthy, there is no real antagonistic behavior. Why do you think it is?

Leith: Paul is probably better able to answer than I am, but I think that is because it was supposed to be a program that would air in the afternoon. It would be for that group of people who weren’t well served by the television who were the kind of village ladies who would go and organize a cake contest for the local party. It was a very village and family thing. He was not expected to be a world drummer. And a huge chunk of our audience is kids, but it wasn’t meant for kids. It was aimed primarily at women, especially housewives at the time, who liked to bake cakes.

Hollywood: They gave us an 8 o’clock slot on BBC Two, so it wasn’t BBC One. They were like, Oh yeah, give them that program in a tent and let’s see how it goes. The first year we made three and a half million, and the second year five and a half million, then seven and a half million, then nine and a half million, and then 13 million, then 15 million. I think at one point we had 22 million. We were the most watched at a football match in England, at the royal wedding. I mean it was just ridiculous. We did not know. I think part of that is because the bakers are the stars of the show. Were just the frame; bakers have always been the stars. In the end, it’s in a tent, it’s really the village, it’s very British. You bake cakes, you bake bread. It is this very old British school, which returns to the green of the village. It’s heartwarming, what people think is what Brits love.

Leith: Everyone was surprised by its success. The producers didn’t know it would be so good, you [Paul] I didn’t know it would be so good, the BBC didn’t know they had treasure there. And now its only Netflix and millions and millions of people all over the world [watch].

This is Such a global show now, and I feel like over the last few seasons there have been new ingredients, new challenges. Can you talk about the difficulty of judging ingredients you don’t know as well or trying to find new challenges?

Hollywood: At the end of the day, the team that chooses the challenges has gone through my books, the books of Prues, they look at the programs that we have done. And this season we have the German week.

European pastry is very similar to British pastry in many ways. If you look at the United States and the style of baking, American baking is actually a mix of all European pastries, but the states have their own ingredients and then they modify it from the original recipe which may be from Holland. , Ireland or England or Scotland or France or Italy or elsewhere. But ultimately, they are all very similar. Wherever you are in the world, [baking] is recognized as anything whether it is fruit bread, cake or a sponge with whipped cream on it. It might be called something different, but it’s essentially the same. There is a unit in Pastry shop and I think that’s why people love it.

Leith: And I think the other kind of [unique selling proposition] is that they are amateurs. They are all people, they could be you and me. I think it’s still fun. Last year the winner was a Scotsman. You would think Scotland had won the World Cup, they were so happy.

Can you talk about the dynamism and diversity of the candidates? They come from all over the UK with very different backgrounds and careers.

Hollywood: I think that’s the way it should be. It’s very diverse, he represents all kinds of communities in UK because we’re a diverse culture. The bakers will bring their own feats and their own skills and their own flavors and try to be as diverse as possible in our challenges. We’ve had Japan in the past, we’ve had Italy, we’ve had France. We have a week this year which is free. One of the challenges will not have eggs, the other will not have dairy, one will be gluten free. Again, this also includes the lifestyles. It’s about being inclusive and I think Pastry shop does it well and always has since the first series.

Leith: And if you look at this year, for example, bakers range from the youngest, who is 19, to the oldest, who is 69. They come from all over Great Britain. One of them is a midwife, the other is a police inspector, the other is a student. They are all lifers here.