Saadi Yacef, catalyst and actor of the Battle of Algiers, dies at 93

Saadi Yacef, a revolutionary leader who fought French domination in Algeria in the 1950s and then set in motion and acted in The Battle of Algiers, the acclaimed Gillo Pontecorvos 1966 film about the long anti-colonialist struggle, died on September 10 in Algiers, the capital. He was 93 years old.

His daughter Zaphira Yacef, who confirmed the death, said he had suffered from heart problems.

Mr. Yacef became involved in opposition movements when he was still a teenager and in 1954 joined the National Liberation Front, the FLN, the main nationalist organization during the War of Independence. The war lasted from 1954 to 1962, ending with the liberation of the country from France.

He became the organization’s military leader in Algiers in 1956, ordering bombings and other guerrilla attacks until his arrest by French paratroopers the following year in the part of town known as the Kasbah. He was sentenced to death.

While in prison, executions always took place at dawn, he told the Sunday Herald in Glasgow, Scotland in 2007, so when I saw the sun shine through the prison bars , I knew I was going to live another day. But I was sure I would be executed.