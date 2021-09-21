Drake is now a major investor in LA Chain Daves Hot Chicken





That’s right, Drake is officially in the hot chicken business. That’s according to Daves Hot Chicken co-founder Arman Oganesyan, who says the hugely popular rapper / artist recently signed as big investor at the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain. Oganesyan doesn’t say how much the Drakes claim the company, but it’s important enough. He has a big stake, says Oganesyan. As far as investors are concerned, he has a very good turnout. Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, Tommy Rubenyan, and Gary Rubenyan launched Daves Hot Chicken as an East Hollywood pop-up in early 2017, only to move into a brick and mortar location nine months later. The crew rode the Nashville-style hot chicken wave as it swept across Southern California and the country, scoring a 2019 license agreement with the initial investors behind Pasadena-based Blaze Pizza to expand the business across the continent. The partnership now has Daves on track to launch 40 new restaurants this year, with plans for some 280 locations eventually, according to Catering company. The spicy and fried offerings cluster shows no signs of slowing down just yet, but this kind of business development requires significant capital and investment. While Drake isn’t the first big name to sign with Daves Hot Chicken actor Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Sox president Tom Werner are both stakeholders, his involvement should give a even bigger boost on behalf of Daves Hot Chicken. Per Oganesyan, the pairing began in July when the Drakes team wanted Daves Hot Chicken to prepare their party to celebrate the billboard reception. Artist of the decade price. While serving food, the partners connected with the Drakes crew, and the rest is history. We really rocked with his team, including (rapper / singer) Future, who is also one of his good friends, says Arman. He’s a great guy and we talked to him for a while. Afterward, they expressed a little interest in partnering with the business to see what they can do, as they loved the food so much. Oganesyan says there won’t be any sandwiches named after the Canadian superstar, so don’t expect dishes called Best I Ever Had or the ideal Lemon Pepper Freestyle. Arman describes Drakes’ interest as a partnership. I feel like there’s really this desire between the two brands to collaborate on really cool stuff, says Oganesyan. Well know more and more as we continue to talk to each other. And I honestly think what we really want to do is just bring cool experiences to his fans and our customers. This is the real main objective of the partnership.

