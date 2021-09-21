Actor Matthew McConaughey leads Governor Greg Abbott in poll





TEXAS He hasn’t announced a bid for Texas governor in 2022 or even party affiliation, but Texas actor and fixture Matthew McConaughey is currently preferred over Texas Governor Greg Abbott, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler. What would you like to know Actor Matthew McConaughey leads Governor Greg Abbott in a recently released poll conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler

Although he has not announced a bid for Texas governor in 2022 and has no party affiliation, polls put McConaughey nine points ahead of Abbott

Abbott’s approval rating dropped following his ban on mask warrants and the passage of the country’s most restrictive abortion law

Former Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who also hasn’t announced a candidacy, votes just five points behind Abbott McConaughey leads Abbott, whose approval rating has fallen to 45%, by nine points. Abbots has taken a bit of heat following his executive orders banning mask and vaccine warrants, the recently passed abortion law that bans the procedure as early as six weeks pregnant and the devastating winter storm in February. McConaughey has discussed a race on several occasions but has been silent on the matter recently. One name that has generated a lot of buzz over the past week is former Texas Rep Beto ORourke. Speculation that the Democrat will announce a bid for Texas governor by the end of 2021 has escalated in recent days. The poll had ORourke winning over Abbott just five points behind him. While not a lock, Abbott votes favorably against the main Republican challengers. According to the Dallas Morning News, the poll was conducted Sept. 7-14, polled 1,148 registered voters and has a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.

