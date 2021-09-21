Gabby Petito Tipster remembers guy in van acting oddly near Spread Creek, where body was found

As authorities redouble their efforts on Tuesday to search for YouTuber’s fiance Gabby Petito, 22, new details have emerged as to what led the FBI to discover the body believed to be theirs outside Grand National Park. Teton.

A graphic designer who was in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in late August may have been key to authorities finding the body over the weekend. The grim discovery turned a high-profile missing persons case into a potential murder mystery, with a nomadic van-life couple at the center.

Jessica Schultz says she alerted the FBI about a strange man she says she met driving a van in the area and acting oddly days after Petito was last seen alive.

The man, whom Schultz described as generic seeking in comments at The San Francisco Chronicle, was driving a white van very slowly on a narrow road in a forest camping area on August 26.

He was just acting weird, Schultz told the the Chronicle of the meeting. You know, when you’re in the middle of nowhere, your hairs will lift up when you see something out of the ordinary.

He was very awkward and confused and that was just him, there was no Gabby, Schultz said of the sighting on TIC Tac.

Schultz, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, told the the Chronicle she saw the van parked in the same area the next day, August 27, when she found it odd that the vehicle was there but not in a designated parking spot, and with no indication of camping.

The van was there for several days and nights, she said, but there was no sign of real life.

The vehicle was still there on August 28, she said, but disappeared on August 29.

Schultz felt compelled to speak to authorities, she said, after seeing footage that led her to the mind-boggling revelation that the odd guy seen was Brian Laundrie, the man said one person of interest in the disappearance of Petitos. Bodycam footage of a domestic incident investigated by police in Moab, Utah, in early August, and released last week, showed Petito crying in the couple’s van and a familiar straw hat sitting on the dashboard , said Schultz.

My friend sent me a picture of the hat on the dashboard and I just lost my s, Schultz said The Chronicle. And that’s when I called the FBI (Thursday) and said, guys, look at Spread Creek.

A body believed to match Petito’s physical description was found in the Spread Creek camping area on Sunday.

Laundrie’s potential sighting in the camping area reportedly occurred just days before he returned home to Florida in Petitos van, without explaining why she was not with him.

After refusing to cooperate with police when the Petitos family reported his disappearance on September 11, Laundrie threw another key into the investigation when he himself went missing just before a body was found.

Police in North Port, Florida walked through an alligator infested natural area where Laundries’ parents say he told them he was going on a hike last Tuesday, never to return.

On Tuesday, we will continue our search efforts again at the Carlton Reservation, where Brian reportedly went a week ago today to hike, the North Port Police Department said in a statement.

The statement also pointed out that federal investigators are now leading the investigation: This is a criminal investigation by the FBI and the North Port Police are assisting our federal partner in any way possible to bring this investigation to an end.

Police are also hoping to find digital evidence that could provide clues to Petitos’ death after an external hard drive was seized from laundries on Friday.

A search warrant signed on September 15 says police are also examining emails, text messages, internet browsing history and other computer files.

The warrant also reveals the strange final text message sent from Petitos ‘phone: a strange call to help Stan, his grandfather, which seemed so unusual and random that it left Petitos’ mother worried that something was wrong. was wrong with his daughter.

Petitos’ mother said she last spoke to her daughter on August 25, and although she received a few texts before all communication abruptly ended, she cannot be sure the messages following are from Gabby.