“Office of the Future” Aims to Become a Rising Star in Hollywood





The latest American project from the always interesting MAD Architects sees the studio designing a striking glass tower for Hollywood. Described as the office of the future by the company, the high-rise building would include lots of greenery and promote a healthy work-life balance for those who work inside. The tower is named after Star, in reference to its intended location on Sunset Boulevard in the heart of Hollywood. MAD also says its design is meant to evoke the Hollywood Hills, which we can’t really see in its current form, although taking inspiration from nature is something the company is really passionate about and previous projects have done. were shaped like mountains and clouds. While details are still clear at this early stage, we do know the skyscraper would have a total of 22 floors and feature significant greenery, including tree-lined terraces. Floor plans are designed to be flexible and provide multiple gathering spaces, as well as easy access to greenery. “The Star extends Hollywood’s creation of dream worlds and vibrant futures to architecture and expresses the power of the imagination in all industries,” MAD says. “It promotes a healthier office environment, where nature, light and open space are accessible to all employees. In this office of the future, these life-enhancing forces are not limited conveniences, but an integral part of work. Hollywood has been an iconic center of culture and creativity for a long time. The Star will be Hollywood’s new iconic landmark and will continue to inspire audiences and creativity. “ The general shape of the star is inspired by the Hollywood Hills ME The renderings also depict a kind of glass elevators on the outside that appear to be mounted on rails. Indeed, according to Design boom, they would act as a funicular railway line and provide access to an observation point and a restaurant at the top of the tower. The building would also meet the SADNESS green building standard for its energy efficient operation. We don’t know yet whether or not the Star has been given the green light for construction at this early stage, but we’ll keep you posted as more details emerge. In the meantime, MAD is also set to complete its equally unusual Lucas Museum of Narrative Art elsewhere in Los Angeles. Source: CRAZY

