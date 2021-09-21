Pomona enters novel “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino – Daily Bulletin

Quentin Tarantino movies tend to run longer than is strictly necessary. It is the same for his successful novelization of his own script for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, which is 400 pages long.

But the extra space allows for digressions that weren’t part of her digress-filled 2 hour 41 minute film (which I loved, let me hasten to say). And on a scenic drive, brought to my attention by reader Allen Callaci, a Texas cowboy picks up a young hitchhiker and strikes up a conversation, like this:

“So where are you going in California?” He brought Merle Haggard down to a decent volume. “LA, San Francisco or Pomona?” “

“The blonde girl asked, ‘Who would hitchhike from Texas to Pomona?

“Well, maybe I could,” the cowboy confessed. “But I’m not a blonde beauty in the bath. “

She’s going to LA The road to the west would, of course, take her through Pomona before she reached her destination. But even Tarantino doesn’t stray far enough to pursue that angle.

Down and dirty

While we are talking about literary quotes, Rachel Kushner’s acclaimed 2018 prison novel “The Mars Room” mentions the Inland Empire a few times (which is not, to be clear, why his novel is acclaimed).

A transgender prisoner named Conan has a syncopated walk despite being chained to others. “It was a walk that belonged to the streets of Compton, or the parking lot of the Inglewood Forum, or the Pomona auto show,” Kushner’s impressed narrator says, “not in a line of chained women who are heading to the receiving prison. (Thanks to reader Terri Shafer for the contribution.)

Meanwhile, a woman on the Chino inmate transfer bus named Laura Lipp says her maiden name is Culpepper, of the Apple Valley Culpeppers, not to be confused with the Victorville Culpeppers.

“My family goes back three generations to Apple Valley,” she continues. “What looks like a wonderful place, doesn’t it? You can practically smell the apple blossoms and hear the bees and it makes you think of fresh apple cider and hot apple pie.

She adds, “It is mainly the cooking and preparation of methamphetamine that is traditional in Apple Valley.”

Ouch. Either way, I’m going to overlook the light in Apple Valley, as I always think of warm apple pie.

Mortgage lit

Back to the mysteries, in the years 2013 “The Heist” by Janet Evanovich and Lee Goldberg a character named Tom Underhill meets a banker to ask for mortgage help.

When Tom bought the house in 2006, it was at the height of the Southern California real estate market, and $ 557,000 seemed like a steal for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in Rancho Cucamonga, a growing suburban community. fast in San Bernardino County, Evanovich and Goldberg write.

“Thousands of houses spread out across the valley and climbed the hills towards Mount Baldy,” they continue. “But then the real estate bubble burst, the market plunged and jobs in the region evaporated. Entire neighborhoods of housing have become ghost towns.

I didn’t read any further in “The Heist” to see if the fictional Underhill was able to keep his house, although I support him. Fifteen years later, $ 557,000 for a four-and-two in Rancho Cucamonga would be even more a theft, maybe even a burglary.

Pop SGV

In “Arcadia”, the latest single from Lana del Rey, she sings that “my body is a map of LA… my chest, the Sierra Madre… my curves, San Gabriel all day… Arcadia, all the roads that lead to you as integral to me as the arteries. (The clip ends with her pass under the Arcadia railway bridge.)

It reminds me that Jenny Lewis titled a 1999 song “Glendora”, which begins: Its New Years Eve, Im in Glendora, Im the only living person in Glendora / Heading East, on the freeway, lost my prom dress on the bus stop in Duarte. (I was in the Pomona Glass House audience in 2015 when Lewis invited a fan on stage to sing it, and very credible.)

Sierra Madre, San Gabriel, Arcadia, Glendora and Duarte, all cited in modern pop songs? The mind is spinning. At this rate, it’s only a matter of time before a singer records an ode to Irwindale.

briefly

In Palm Springs, graffiti in the city’s courtyard mural directing a vulgarity against the president was painted on Sunday by one of the city’s arts commissioners. In deleting “F— U Biden”, Russell Pritchard happily changed it to read “Luv U Biden”. Corn he said to the desert sun that the entire fresco would be repainted with a completely apolitical image.

David Allen writes cheerfully on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Email [email protected], call 909-483-9339, like davidallencolumnist on Facebook and follow @ davidallen909 on Twitter.