Talent offers ‘reset’ after Scarlett Johansson costume – The Hollywood Reporter

In light of the ongoing legal battle between Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and Disney, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said standards for talent deals are undergoing a ‘reset’ and future deals will need to take into account changes to release windows films accelerated by the pandemic. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference on Tuesday, Chapek did not explicitly mention Johansson or his trial, but referred to deals “made three or four years ago” on films made during that time period that have been launched in the midst of the pandemic. “We have a deal designed under a certain set of conditions that actually results in a movie coming out in a completely different setting, so there’s a bit of a reset going on right now, and eventually we’ll think about that while we do our future talent contracts and plan for that and make sure that is incorporated, “Chapek said.” But right now we have a kind of middle position where we try to do well through talent. I think that talent is trying to do well for us, and we’re just sort of looking for our way to bridge the gap. Johansson’s lawsuit, first filed in late July, alleged Disney breached contract when it was released Black Widow on Disney +, thereby affecting their agreement for the film to have a large theatrical release and lowering the actress’ box office pay. Disney retaliated that he had fulfilled his theatrical obligation by releasing Black Widow on 9,000 screens in the United States and said the film surpassed other Marvel films. The high-profile dispute, which relied on scathing statements from both sides, is still ongoing, but Disney hasn’t lost its footing in other talent deals: Last month, Disney struck deals with Emma Stone to Cruel 2 and Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for Jungle Cruise 2. Speaking at the investor conference, Chapek said talent continued to be the “most important asset” of the company, but defended the compensation of the company’s talent. “As we always have, we will compensate them fairly, according to the terms of the contracts with which they have entered into us,” he said. Regarding the company’s streaming offerings, the Disney CEO said he was “optimistic and confident” about the long-term growth in subscriber numbers and expects the fourth quarter to show an increase. Disney + “millions of single-digit subscribers” compared to the previous one. quarter, despite production delays caused by the delta variant.

