Selfportrait RTW Spring 2022 – WWD

Talk about creating a viral moment. Han Chong has a natural instinct when it comes to choosing the right face for Self-Portrait every season. The British Malaysian designer hired Bella Hadid to lead the brand’s spring 2022 collection campaign, which features a simpler, more laid-back approach to second-hand dress.

Chong said he started the collection with his customers in mind. “It’s a very democratic brand. You can’t just show off what you like. We have such a large and large audience, especially now that we have stores in China. When you create a collection, you have to think about what suits their body type and lifestyle, ”he added.

The look: Comfortable and effortless. Chong wants those who fall in love with the brand for its iconic lace dresses to try on stylish knit ensembles and denim items, and adopt a more streamlined, yet still cool and sexy aesthetic.

Quote to note: “This season I was really inspired to take it up a notch and present a collection of what women might want to wear after what feels like a life spent indoors… It’s a lot cleaner in terms of form. Not so many ruffles, but there are a lot of new techniques that we have developed in the collection, like those lace patches you see on tops and dresses. This season is also the first time that we manufacture denim in-house.

Key pieces: Separates with intricate crochet lace panels in pastel colors; knit dress with scalloped panels and ribbed effect; denim dress with round cutouts on the side and a gathered white dress that can be styled in different ways.

To take with: The collection looked like a subtle love letter to K-pop group Blackpink. Lots of pieces will look great on Lisa or Jennie.