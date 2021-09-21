Mood Media acquires PlayNetwork | Business





SAN FRANCISCO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 21, 2021– Mood Media (the Company), the global leader in in-store multimedia solutions delivering elevated customer experiences, today announced the acquisition of PlayNetwork, a global music technology partner and provider of audio-visual systems supporting the customer experience for the brands of the Octave group around the world. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. PlayNetwork delivers in-store and digital curated music, original and managed video programming, content licensing, audio-visual systems, digital signage and consumer information to more than 400 customer brands at more than 100,000 locations in 115 country. Malcolm McRoberts, CEO of Mood Media, said that PlayNetworks’ customer-centric and world-class customer-centric approach fits seamlessly with Mood Media’s existing business and reinforces our efforts to expand our product offerings and solutions. technological. We look forward to integrating the PlayNetwork team into the Mood family – continuing to provide leading consumer connection solutions to our customers. This is an exciting result for PlayNetwork, and we thank the entire team for their tremendous contributions and partnership, said Ross Honey, President and CEO of Octave Group. Mood Media shares PlayNetworks’ commitment to innovation and ensuring the long-term success of our customers and valued employees. Mood Media’s suite of resources will best position the company to take the next steps in its evolution and deliver the unprecedented execution and collaboration that PlayNetwork customers rely on. Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal counsel to Mood Media in connection with the transaction. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as legal advisor and LionTree Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Octave group. About Mood Media Mood Media is the global leader in in-store multimedia solutions dedicated to improving the customer experience. We create greater emotional connections between brands and consumers through the right mix of visual, sound, scent, social and systemic solutions. We reach over 150 million consumers every day through more than 500,000 subscribed sites in over 100 countries around the world. Moods customers include businesses of all sizes and in all market sectors, from the world’s most recognized retailers and hotels to quick service restaurants, local banks and thousands of small businesses. For more details: www.moodmedia.com. About PlayNetwork PlayNetwork helps brands use music and entertainment media to improve the customer experience, in-store and beyond. These experiences add points of emotional interaction that increase engagement with consumers and influence lifetime value. Clients work with PlayNetwork for personalized music and media supervision, AV system engineering and installation, branded entertainment campaigns, technology and software development, global music and content licensing , original videos and animations, in-store and on-hold messaging, network advertising, and more. We partner with over 400 brands at over 100,000 locations in 115 countries, reaching over 100 million people every day. For more information visit www.playnetwork.com. About vector capital Vector Capital is a leading San Francisco-based global private equity firm focused on transformative investments in technology and technology-driven businesses. Founded in 1997, Vector oversees approximately $ 4 billion in capital through its private equity and credit strategies from a variety of investors including academic foundations, foundations and financial institutions. Vector focuses exclusively on investments in the technology sector and has built a solid reputation for executing buyouts, carve-outs, recapitalizations, minority investments and credit. Through our disciplined approach to evaluation and our deep operational experience, Vector has generated competitive returns and established a 24-year history of success. More information is available at https://www.vectorcapital.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005822/en/ CONTACT: For Mood Media: Caroline Traylor / Director of public relations and communication [email protected] (210) 365-8761 Nathaniel Garnick / Grace Cartwright Guest Hosts & Co. (212) 257-4170 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER COMMUNICATIONS MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT CONSULTING FINANCE OTHER COMMUNICATIONS TRAVEL BANKS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ACCOMMODATION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TRAVEL MUSIC LICENSES (ENTERTAINMENT) ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Vector capital Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/21/2021 12:15 PM / DISC: 09/21/2021 12:16 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005822/en

