From the school stage to the big screen, the emerging Stratford actor is set to make his theatrical debut next month

Amelia Phillips, a 19-year-old Stratford actress, is set to make her film debut next month in her first starring role as Hope, the daughter of cannibalistic couple Edna and Harley Whelan in Akoolfilm Company’s The Taste of Blood.

Content of the article From comedy in plays at Jeanne Sauv Catholic School and St. Michael’s Catholic High School to community theater performance to lead roles in the 2014 Peter Pan production of Huron County Playhouses: The Pantoand the Stratford Festivals 2015 production of Oedipus Rex, Phillips has been immersed in action for a long time. Now, after only graduating from high school last year, Phillips is set to direct his cutscene in the upcoming St. Marys-based Akoolfilm Company film, The Taste of Blood, a sequel to their movie. award-winning debut film, The Sanctuary. I went to an open call for their film, Cry of Silence, which was due to shoot in June 2020, but that obviously didn’t happen, Phillips said. Then in June (director and founder of Akoolfilm Company) Allen (Kool) called me up and he said, Hey, Robin (Crozier) wrote another script. It’s kind of like a sequel to The Sanctuary and the main characters, they have a daughter now. This is only a small supporting role and we think you would be a great fit. And while Hope, the teenage daughter of cannibalistic couple Edna and Harley Whalen (played by Lawrene Denkers and Rick Amsbury), started out as a smaller role, Phillips said the part became the main focus of the story after many calls with Allen over several months. So much so that it now appears on the poster of the film. She is 16 or 17 years old. She lives in an inn with her parents, Harley and Edna Whalen from the first movie. They had moved for the past 30 years avoiding Sheriff Nate Fields (played by both John-Riley OHandley and Timothy Paul McCarthy) and they had moved to St. Marys with me, their daughter, Phillips said.

Content of the article So Hope is a bit against this cannibalistic thing. She loves the rebellious family because she doesn’t eat people. She eats normal food. Stepping into her first major onscreen role, she took on the background role in locally shot episodes of Murdoch Mysteries and a web series Phillips said she was overwhelmed when she arrived at the Westover Inn in St. Marys, where the cast and crew lived and worked for 10 consecutive days of filming in late February to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Although seeing the crew working hard to prepare the locations and set up the technical equipment was intimidating at first, Phillips said she was quickly put at ease by the fact that most of the cast and technical professionals came from St. Marys, Stratford and surrounding towns. I was actually a little relieved because I knew a few people beforehand. One of the Perth County Players technicians was in charge of props for the film. One of the camera guys went to school with my older brother, so I had known him for a while. And then one of the other actors who was in it, I’m friends with her younger brother and she is friends with my older brother, so I’ve known her for years as well, she said. So I had people to talk to that first day before I was ready to introduce myself to new people. Although she said that the experience of filming a movie varied widely between rehearsing and performing a play, Phillips quickly embraced it, despite a filming schedule that kept her running for hours. odd, including a shoot that started at 7 p.m. and ended at 7 a.m. Having just started his studies at Randolph College for the Performing Arts in Toronto, Phillips is excited to see the first screening of The Taste of Blood, which is set to premiere next month, with a special screening slated for Stratford theaters. . . And while she is yet to know how acting in her first film will impact her acting career, she said this experience under her belt now gives her the freedom to explore the worlds of film and television. in addition to the theater. [email protected]

