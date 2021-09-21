Ken Jeong addresses Nicki Minaj’s vaccine requests, Delta variant – The Hollywood Reporter





When appearing on Monday’s episode of The late show, Ken Jeong used his medical expertise to deal with the state of the coronavirus pandemic and Nicki Minaj’s recent tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine, which she says resulted in her cousin’s friend having swollen testicles. Before his career as a comedian, actor and host of The masked singer, Jeong was also a practicing internist for seven years. His wife also currently practices family medicine. When James Corden asked Jeong if Minaj’s claims were true, Jeong assured him they weren’t. “I think between the two of us, and I have told my wife about this, we can confidently say that none of the COVID vaccines – mRNA, adenoviral DNA vector – neither of these vaccines lead to swelling of the testes. , called elephantiasis, in any cousin, nephew, [or] parent, ”Jeong replied. “It does not cause the ball to swell.” He joked, “Don’t ask Nicki Minaj for medical advice. I’m getting a little cardiology advice from Cardi B because she’s a registered cardiologist. On a more serious note, Jeong said the medical community could have done a better job sharing information about the pandemic and the delta variant. “I think there is so much disinformation out there and not just from extremists,” he explained. “There is so much confusion. I just think we could have done a better job of messaging like, “It happened unexpectedly. We weren’t prepared for this because before May and June we didn’t know that the Delta variant would be the predominant strain in the world. Jeong said the delta variant is so contagious because “the amount of virus in your nasopharynx is a thousand times the concentration of the original COVID strain. … This is why it is so contagious, ”he explained. “That’s why we all wear masks.” He used an analogy to explain that vaccines are like an umbrella protecting everyone from the rain. He then compared the delta variant to a “monsoon” or a “hurricane”. “You’re going to get wet,” he said. “You are going to be affected. “ He continued, “If this is the case, let this delta increase pass within a few months, then there may be some form of population immunity where we can all have some semblance of normalcy at least in the spring of 2022.” Corden later also noted that the Asian Hall of Fame recently announced Jeong as a new member. “I am so honored and speechless,” Jeong said of the honor. He said the message the organization wants to spread is “Stop Asian hatred. Stop hate crimes. Stop with the militarization of the “kung flu” and the “Chinese virus”. (Physical and verbal attacks against Asians were on the rise 145% in 2020 in 16 of the major cities in the United States, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University at San Bernardino.) “Once this pandemic reaches a new pre-end, then we, as an Asian American culture, can have some peace as well,” Jeong said. Watch the interview below.

