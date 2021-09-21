West Hollywood demands that all restaurant and bar workers be fully immunized





The city from West Hollywood decided to make vaccines mandatory for virtually all employees within city limits, which means workers in restaurants, bars and even gyms and retail stores will need to be fully vaccinated by November 1 in order to to work legally within the city limits. The city council vote was made official last night and marks what could be the toughest vaccination requirement for a Southern California city yet, although there are some caveats. Beverly Hills Courier journalist Samuel braslow and NBCLA reporter Robert Kovacik were among the first to report the news. West Hollywood, an autonomous city in Los Angeles County, has already decided to require diners inside to be fully vaccinated by October 11, although unvaccinated diners can eat out. Customers will not be allowed, after October 11, to simply present a recent negative COVID test in order to dine inside; proof of vaccination for indoor or outdoor dining and take-out only. The new vote on executive decree number 2021-7, ratified last night, takes that mandate even further, requiring that all employees who perform on-site duties be fully vaccinated (as in two injections) by November 1 in order to work legally within city limits. The executive decree simply says: As soon as possible, but no later than November 1, 2021, employers must ensure that all staff who work regularly on site provide full proof of vaccination. A customer vaccination requirement is incomplete if the employees of these companies are also not vaccinated. The board document also includes a lengthy section on the rationale behind the tenure, partly claiming that requiring vaccinations will make employees and diners safer and may even result in an increase in the West Hollywood workforce as a result. : Some companies have reported a labor shortage. One of the reasons for this may be that employees feel uncomfortable returning to work. U.S. Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy said companies that want employees to return to work and stay on the job will benefit from the vaccine requirements. Dr Murthy also says these requirements benefit employees. As for the caveats, it’s important to note that this mandate to vaccinate incoming employees does not cover the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which manages the City of West Hollywood Police. While police departments are said to have vaccination rates that are Much lower as the public, the City of West Hollywood cannot mandate a policy for a county-wide public body. Additionally, the City of West Hollywood may not be able to immediately enforce the worker vaccination mandate for unionized employees within its boundaries; these may require collective bargaining and contract renegotiations. Otherwise, it is now full steam ahead for West Hollywood to mandate vaccinations not only for indoor diners, but also for all on-site employees in bars, restaurants and other retail spaces, including restaurants. cannabis consumption fairs. The new rules will come into effect for diners on October 11 and for workers on November 1. Eater has reached out to the city of West Hollywood for comment, but so far he has not had a response. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (which covers West Hollywood), meanwhile, will begin requiring proof of vaccination for customers at bars, nightclubs and other venues from October 7. From now on, the county will not require proof of vaccination. for restaurant customers, although he strongly encourages companies to implement their own proof of vaccination requirement.

