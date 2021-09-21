Actress Jessica Chastain Brings New Movie “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” to Little Rock’s Filmland in the Park

Oscar nominee Jessica chastain is headlining Arkansas Cinema Society’s Filmland in the park on Saturdays. October 2 with his new biopic “Tammy Faye’s eyes”, which tells the story of “the rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker”.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Tammy Faye and her husband Jim Bakker grew from humble beginnings to creating the world’s largest religious broadcast network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and of prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible lashes, singular song, and eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life.

Chastain serves as a producer and has starred in the new biopic, written by Abe Sylvia and directed by Michael Showalter. The film also stars Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones and Vincent D’Onofrio. Chastain sings herself in the film and, at times in the trailer, seems unrecognizable in her portrayal of Tammy Faye, especially in Faye’s later years. A question-and-answer session with native Arkansas director Jeff Nichols (he directed Chastain in his 2011 feature film “Take Shelter”) will follow the screening.

Thursday night’s flagship documentary “Devenir Cousteau” tells the story of the adventurer, filmmaker and environmentalist Jacques-Yves Cousteau, who sounded the alarm on the warming seas and the vulnerability of the Earth 50 years ago .

In National Geographic Documentary Films’ Becoming Cousteau, two-time Oscar nominee filmmaker Liz Garbus takes an inside look at Cousteau and his life, his iconic films and inventions, and the experiences that made him the most unique environmental voice. and the most famous of the twentieth century. and the man who inspired generations to protect the Earth.

Oscar-winning writer / director Asghar Farhadi will headline Sunday night. His latest film “A Hero” won the Grand Prix at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

“A hero tells the story of Rahim, who is in prison because of a debt he could not repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his claim against the payment of part of the sum. But things are not going as planned. Originally from Iran, Farhadi has directed nine feature films. Only a handful of directors have won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film on multiple occasions and Farhadi is included for his films “A Separation” (2012) and “The Salesman” (2017).

“A Hero” will screen on Sunday October 3 with a virtual Q + A with Fahradi and Nichols to follow.

Filmland screenings will take place on the MacArthur Park lawn at 1200 McMath Ave., so bring a blanket and chairs. Doors open every evening at 6 p.m., with shows starting at 7.15 p.m.

Filmland schedule in the park:

Thu. September 20: “Becoming Cousteau” followed by a virtual question-and-answer session with producer Evan Hayes.

Fri October 1: Filmland: Arkansas Short Audience Award Winner Screening. More to be determined.

Sat October 2: Filmmaking Lab for Teen Girls Short Screening and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, followed by a live Q&A with Jeff Nichols and Jessica Chastain.

Sun. October 3: Filmland: Screening of the Arkansas Short Audience Award winner and “A Hero” followed by a virtual Q&A with Jeff Nichols and director Asghar Farhadi.

Filmland: Arkansas is available as part of the Filmland Digital Experience starting Friday. September 24 and will air online via Sun. October 3.

Tickets go on sale to members and sponsors on Thu. Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri. September 24 at 9 a.m. ACS members will receive a 50% discount and members of the Art Gallery of Arkansas will receive a 10% reduction. Ticket prices vary depending on the screening. Tickets can be purchased here.

In order to access events at Filmland in the Park, you must be fully vaccinated and must present proof in the form of an official vaccination record, digital card or photo of your vaccination record or you must show a negative PCR, LAMP, or COVID-19 antigen test within the past 48 hours. Masks should be worn at all times when social distancing is not possible.