Review of “Our Kind of People” – The Hollywood Reporter

fox Our kind of people is easy to want to like, and sometimes it’s actually easy to like. Presented as a juicy family saga at the Empire (with whom he shares executive producer Lee Daniels), the hour-long drama promises dramatic twists, the fulfillment of luxe wishes, and fabulously dressed actors tearing each other apart on posh parties – all with a flow. underlying social commentary, based as is on Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed 1999 book of the same name on the black upper class in America.

Alas, while the show responds to all of the above to some extent, it’s also seriously hampered by a script that prioritizes breakneck pace over common sense or characterization, and rarely lets simmer. a subtext level theme when it can just come out and have a character spell out the metaphors for you. It’s not just goofy, it’s forgettable – the last thing a show that seems designed for the virtual cat should be.

The bottom line

Too much foam, not enough substance.

Broadcasting date : Tuesday September 21 To throw: Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Kyle Barry, Alana Bright Executive producers: Karin Gist, Lee Daniels



Writer and executive producer Karin Gist sets her story in the quaint, predominantly black town of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, which for the summer is home to a small circle of families well-off enough to consider ‘summer’ to be a verb. In this island community between Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta), a single mother from Boston whose late mother once worked in Oak Bluffs as a housekeeper. With her teenage daughter, Nikki (Alana Bright) and Aunt Piggy (Debbi Morgan) in tow, Angela is determined to make a name for herself with her black hair care line – but she quickly bumps into the social elite led by the snob Leah Franklin-Dupont (Nadine Ellis).

Our kind of people revel in the lifestyle of the rich and the less famous, opening up to a split-screen montage of huge mansions, expensive cars, waterfront views, and the anonymous help that maintains them all. In the first two episodes given to critics for review, Our kind of people is rarely more than a few minutes away from another excuse for his characters to be adorned with dresses and jewelry. The first episode alone presents two cocktails, a fashion show and a teenage yacht party. And, as befits a series about a woman hoping to make her fortune in beauty, everyone at these gatherings is utterly gorgeous.

Its wealthy characters also play into the satisfying TV stereotypes of wealthy calculators – especially Joe Morton as Leah’s father, Teddy Franklin, the city’s most successful mogul. He tears up Morton’s monologues about money and power with an extravagance so delicious and delicious that it’s a miracle that Teddy’s favorite conference table remains standing at the end of the first episode. Likewise, Ellis is at her best when Leah is at her most vicious, eviscerating her enemies with a sour smile. DaCosta, meanwhile, reinforces Angela’s smoothness with steel; she can go from oppressed to warrior by narrowing her eyes.

But strong performance can’t do much to overcome lackluster scripts. However fun it is to watch Leah shrink Angela down to the waist at a party, it only confuses when Leah later suggests that she felt bad doing it, though he did. be clear that she does not intend to stop her individual campaign against Angela at any time. soon. A romantic subplot between Angela and a dashing businessman (Lance Gross) feels more motivated by the mechanics of the plot and the fact that they are attractive singles of the same age than any organic connection between them. characters.

The ongoing mystery of what Angela might find out in Oak Bluffs about her mother’s story provides answers almost faster than we can ask questions, which not only robs the storyline of suspense but also leads to tone changes causing whiplash. By the minute, it’s hard to tell if we’re in for a tearful melodrama, a ridiculous soap opera, or even a noir thriller – and without any sense of consistency, it’s getting harder and harder to muster the emotions needed to make it happen. one of the shows the big revelations are paying off.

What Our kind of people does rather well is to capture the class anxiety of the wealthy, which for the summer residents of Oak Bluffs is further compounded by their experience of the dark; families like the Duponts and the Franklines are all too aware that money can only go up to a point to isolate them from a racist world. The characters spend a lot of time worrying about the legacy they inherited from their ancestors and the status they will pass on to their descendants, and the extreme pressure to prevent even a single crack from manifesting. It feels like the top crust of Oak Bluffs can never relax, which gives even the meanest of them a tragic dimension.

As with almost everything else Our kind of people, however, his observations on race and class tend to be buried in the fierceness of the plot. There is probably a better drama to be found beneath all of these jaw-dropping revelations – one that takes its time digging into its characters, exploring its socio-economic themes, or laying the groundwork for explosive twists to come. And given that it’s still early in the season, there’s a possibility this series could still get there. But until he does, Our kind of people is a dubious investment at best.