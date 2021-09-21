Disney changes actors’ contractual policy after Scarlett Johansson trial

Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirms studio will change contract policy following Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit over the release ofBlack Widow. The coronavirus pandemic has irrevocably altered the entertainment industry, with streamers rising in the past year to theater closures and audiences reluctant to venture out in public. Most of the major studios have adopted streaming alternatives for their biggest movies, including Disney. It has sent 5 films to Disney + Premier Access since the start of the pandemic, fromMulan ToJungle cruise.

Of all the Premier Access movies, this isBlack Widow which caused the most problems even though it makes a lot of money for Disney. At the end of July, Johansson stunned the industry when she sued Disney for breach of contract over the streaming release of the Marvel movie. Johansson alleged that she lost millions of dollars in box office bonuses and was promised an exclusive theatrical release. The public legal battle overBlack Widow became messy, the two sides slamming into each other. Currently, Disney is working to avoid being judged.





If anything is clear from this situation, it’s that Disney needs better communication with its stars if streaming is to continue to be a priority. CEO Chapek obviously knows this now, as he said at Goldman Sachs’ 30th Annual Communacopia Conference (viaDeadline) that the studio will adjust their acting contracts in the future. “Disney has a long history of very symbiotic and cooperative talent deals and we will continue to“Chapek began.”Certainly the world is changing, and future talent contracts will need to reflect the fact that the world is changing.. ”He then elaborated on saying:

It was at a time when movies were viewed with a common understanding of what the world would be like, because frankly, that hadn’t changed much. Remember, these movies were made three or four years ago; these agreements were made three or four years ago. Then they are launched in the midst of a global pandemic where this pandemic itself is accelerating a second dynamic, which is this change in consumer behavior. So we were sort of putting a square peg in a round hole right now where we have a deal designed under a certain set of conditions, which actually results in a movie coming out under a completely different set of conditions. So there is a little rest at the moment. Ultimately, think carefully about this as we make our future talent offerings and plan for that and make sure it’s on board. But right now we have that kind of middle position, where we were trying to do well through talent, I think talent is trying to do well through us, and just looking for our way to bridge the gap. At the end of the day, we believe that our talent is our most important asset, and we continue to believe that, and as we always have, to compensate them fairly according to the terms of the contract with which they have agreed to us.

Appropriate compensation for talent when something goes streaming has become a big topic in the industry. Warner Bros. found itself in hot water late last year when it announced that all of the 2021 movies would be released day and date on HBO Max; the studio had to renegotiate deals with stars like Will Smith and Margot Robbie. Johansson’s baseBlack Widow The lawsuit is that Disney has done no such thing despite the actress’ initial efforts. While other Disney stars like Dwayne Johnson and Emma Stone have chosen not to sue, it’s clear that Johansson’s costume sent a message.

This further indicates that Disney will continue to prioritize streaming in the future, which is not surprising. The Mouse House will definitely roll out its Marvel andStar wars images exclusively on the big screen, but smaller movies can become Premier Access versions. If so, revised actor contracts will be required. The pandemic has shown that not everything in the film business can stay the same, and that includes the way deals are made. it is better to avoid anotherBlack Widow situation if possible, and I hope Disney will be able to do so by equitably remunerating his talent.

Source: deadline

