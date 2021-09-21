Hollywood Reporter critics pick 2021 festival favorites – The Hollywood Reporter

Another world (Venice)

Vincent Lindon, winner of the best actor award at Cannes, returns with The measure of a man director Stéphane Brizé for another exploration of the disappearance of the working class in France. In this agonizing look at a factory boss forced to make layoffs, Lindon channels the enormous tension facing a concerned man who has been cornered in a corner under the crushing weight of global capitalism. – MINTZER FROM JORDAN

The box (Venice, Toronto)

This quietly devastating drama by Lorenzo Vigas (From afar) tells of the calculation of an orphan teenager (Hatzín Navarrete) with a man whom he is convinced is his father (Hernán Mendoza). Set in the badlands and manufacturing factories of northwestern Mexico, the slow-burning coming-of-age story takes its heart from the dehumanizing supply chain of cheap labor. It is a much observed chamber piece performed by two exceptionally well performed actors. – DAVID ROONEY

The card counter (Venice)

Paul Schrader’s brooding redemption drama centers on a professional gamer haunted by his past as a military interrogator in Iraq. The highly controlled feature film reflects on the boundaries of punishment and the limbo between sin and salvation, and stars a remarkably compelling Oscar Isaac, who plays the anguished protagonist with the dangerous magnetism of Pacino during the Michael Corleone era. – RD

The forgiven (Toronto)

In this first-rate dramatization of the friction between ancient mores and modern privilege, Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain portray wealthy Westerners who treat Morocco as their playground, barely noticing the poverty and disapproval surrounding their opulent parties – until ‘that an accident leaves a local boy dead. . John Michael McDonagh’s drama is a morally alert drama, scripted, directed and performed with intelligence and panache. – JEAN DEFOR

God’s hand (Venice)

Thinking back to his formative experiences in the 1980s, Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino wrote a love letter to Naples in this extremely poignant film. More immersive mosaic of family life than a traditional narrative, it’s powered by a zesty ensemble that includes Toni Servillo. Filippo Scotti, as the filmmaker’s fictitious teenage replacement, provides the essential glue for a touching performance. – RD

Event (Venice)

Audrey Diwan’s Golden Lion winner is a poignant and urgent chronicle of a young woman’s struggle for control of her body. Anamaria Vartolomei delivers an amazingly emotionally transparent performance as a brilliant student in the early 1960s in France, facing an unplanned pregnancy with no legal route to abortion. Brutally honest and at times hard to watch, this compassionate work of social realism requires no recent title to make it relevant or compelling. – RD

Huda’s living room (Toronto)

Based on real events, this tightly crafted political thriller from Palestinian director Hany Abu-Assad (Heaven now) follows the interconnected destinies of two women (Manal Awad, Maisa Abd Elhadi) and the resistant (Ali Suliman) who questions one of them. Abu-Assad raises the stakes of questions about selfishness and loyalty by applying them to Palestinian women, whose oppression under Israeli occupation is compounded by patriarchal forces within their community. – LOVIA GYARKYE

Humans (Toronto)

Existential terror has rarely felt so intimate and visceral as in Stephen Karam’s adaptation of his winning play of Tony, a real-time Thanksgiving portrayal of a family in a run-down New York apartment. The performers – Richard Jenkins, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, Amy Schumer, June Squibb and Jayne Houdyshell particularly moving – probe the subtle depths of this insightful portrayal of the human condition. – FRANC CONTROL

Last night in Soho (Venice)

Edgar Wright’s dark and wickedly entertaining psycho-thriller swings between glamor and gutter, with Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy playing what could be opposing versions of the same young woman. Their characters come together in alarming, real dreams set in ’60s London, and as Wright blurs the line between observation and transformation, it feels like a filmmaker is having a good time. – RD

The lost girl (Venice, Telluride)

In Maggie Gyllenhaal’s sensitive but edgy adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel, Olivia Colman plays a divorced academic whose encounter on a Greek island with a vacationing family evokes vivid memories of her own parenting choices. Uncompromising character study is illuminated by the jaggedly brilliant performances of Colman and Jessie Buckley, as the youngest, and puts Gyllenhaal for the first time on the map as a writer-director blessed with maturity and talent. detention. – RD

At work: the 8 missing (Venice)

With sublime tension, compelling style, and invigorating anger that transcends borders, Filipino director Erik Matti’s sprawling thriller details the political and journalistic fallout from an assassination gone awry. In a performance that received Venice’s Best Actor honors, John Arcilla portrays a radio host trying to shine a light on hard truths about government corruption, his reckless energy turning into hunched-shoulder grief. – KEITH UHLICH

Parallel mothers (Venice)

Pedro Almodóvar’s delightful melodrama gives Penélope Cruz one of the best roles of his career. Named best actress by the Biennale, she plays a photographer and single mother whose life merges with that of a teenage girl (Milena Smit). Cruz exposes the fiery and overwhelming pain of his character as traumas from the past – linked to the Spanish Civil War – and the present is brought to light. – RD

The power of the dog (Venice, Telluride, Toronto)

Twelve years after her previous feature film, Jane Campion is making an exciting comeback with a singular work that echoes classic westerns while offering a modern and invigorating vision of the genre. A study of searing family tensions, the drama is alive with psychological complexity and brought to life by fascinating performances by Benedict Cumberbatch – in his best role in years – Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and, in a mind-boggling turn, young Australian Kodi Smit. -McPhee. – RD

Spencer (Venice, Telluride, Toronto)

Pablo Larraín, who upset biopic conventions with Jackie, examines another iconic woman in crisis, this time as the last illusions of Princess Diana’s fairytale wedding crumble. The daring work, written by Steven Knight, is billed as “a fable of true tragedy” and focuses on a single Christmas weekend. An incandescent Kristen Stewart engages in the somewhat crazy excesses of the film as much as in its moments of delicate enlightenment. – RD

Three minutes – A stretch((Telluride)

In 1938, vacationing New Yorker David Kurtz visited his hometown in Poland, most of whose Jewish residents would die in Treblinka death camp a few years later. The souvenir images he captured were discovered by Kurtz’s grandson in 2009 and restored. Bianca Stigter’s first documentary turns those few minutes of amateur film into an eloquent meditation on loss, memory and how film can shape them. – CARYN JAMES

