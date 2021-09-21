“Pitch Perfect” TV series a Go at Peacock – The Hollywood Reporter





Is this aca-awesome? Adam Devine will reprise his role as Bumper in a straight-to-series comedy sequel to the Perfect film trilogy. Elizabeth Banks, who played half of the announcement crew in the feature films and directed the second, will produce through her banner Brownstone Productions. Unlike the films, which followed an all-female a cappella group, the TV series will pick up several years after Devine’s last appearance in Perfect and see Bumper move to Germany to relaunch his musical career when one of his songs became famous in Berlin. Banks will produce alongside Max Handelman of Brownstone, Paul Brooks of Gold Circle, Scott Neimeyer, Devine and Megan Amram (The right place). Amram will serve as a writer and showrunner. The number of episodes has not yet been determined. “Our next Perfect series is another example of the unparalleled synergy that NBCUniversal is able to develop with our extensive IP library, ”said Susan Rovner, president of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “When we saw the opportunity to create a series for Perfect starring Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, plus other earworm classics for the fun of super fans, we jumped on it. And to top it off, we’re so lucky that Adam Devine is the show’s headliner and brings fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise. At Rovner’s point, Perfect becomes the latest Universal Pictures title to get the TV treatment, joining Field of dreams and Ted, which comes from Mike Schur (The right place) and Seth MacFarlane (family guy), respectively. Other updates based on Universal film and TV titles are also in the works at Peacock, including Battlestar Galactica and Saved by the bell, the latter has been renewed for a second season. The strategy mirrors that of other upstart streamers, with HBO Max, Disney + and Paramount + all tapping into their deep IP vaults in an effort to attract subscribers. “We are so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise Perfect on the small screen and explore the hilarious and distinct characters of this (music-filled) world, ”said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, which produces the new Perfect series. “We are fortunate to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, who produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of Perfect is sure to make the audience laugh and stomp their feet. “ Inspired by the Mickey Rapkin book of the same name, the three Perfect the features have grossed nearly $ 600 million worldwide. While Devine’s Bumper was the center girl group’s rival in the first season, he became a lover of Rebel Wilson’s “Fat Amy” in the second feature film. Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow and Wilson starred in all three feature films, with Hailee Steinfeld for the second and third. Ben Platt and Skylar Astin starred alongside Devine in the first two. For banks, meanwhile, the Perfect The TV series is not part of her first TV contract with Warner Bros., where she has Flintstones branching out Rocky substrate in the work of Fox and other series at several stages of development. Banks and his Brownstone banner also have a contract with Universal, for whom they are doing Invisible Woman, The Magic School Bus and others.

