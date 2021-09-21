Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween menu 2021 is a treat





While scares can lurk around every turn in haunted houses, the Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween 2021 menu offers a treat worthy of any haunted dining room. From Texan barbecue to a culinary adventure, the food and cocktails could help soothe the soul of all the spooky Halloween Horror Nights locations. Over the past few years, theme parks have learned that theme food is vital to the overall guest experience. It’s more than just a churro or hamburger. Culinary creativity, both in theme and flavor, must be captured in every bite. For this year’s Halloween Horror Nights celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood, the Halloween menu is both spooky and delicious. While the imagery can cause some people to double take, the flavors will make them dig for another taste. Borrowing from one of the haunted houses, the Roadhouse BBQ is a place where Leatherface would be happy to sit a spell. The barbecue menu has many traditional dishes, but the chili and Texas cheese nachos are a great choice. From smoked meat to marinated jalapenos, the juxtaposition of flavors is delicious. Also, don’t forget to take advantage of the “funnel fingers”. While this fried dough can be a bit bloody, it will leave you licking your lips even more. A visually stunning offering for this year’s event is the menu at Plaza de los Muertos. While sugar skulls might not be on the menu, the bold flavors of these Hispanic-inspired dishes are a must-try. From Chamoy Pineapple Spears to Beef Birria Tacos, everyone will say thank you to these classic dishes. And, the Little Cocina has a few cocktails to celebrate the occasion. From a smoked margarita to a Chamoy fireball, these cocktails are a smash hit. Kudos to Universal Studios Hollywood for showcasing chamoy in many of its offerings. These food offerings are just a small sample of items available during the spooky season. From Duff Beer’s nod to Oktoberfest to Jurassic Park’s homage to food offerings, there’s a treat to satisfy any craving. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood runs select nights through October 31. Tickets purchased in advance for a separate ticket event are encouraged. For specific health and safety protocols, please visit theme park website. Do you have a obsessive hunger that needs to be satisfied? What foods remain in the depths of your mind?

