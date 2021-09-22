Sunny Kaushal on her Bollywood romance

The intense love story trailer, directed by Kunal Deshmukh and also starring Mohit Raina and Diana Penty, had 17 million views in its first 24 hours. The Telegraph caught up with Sunny for a conversation about love, passion, intensity, and spending time with his brother Vicky.

Three years ago, he rose to prominence as the fiery Himmat Singh in Akshay Kumar’s lead role, Gold. Since then, Sunny Kaushal has appeared in the film Bhangra Paa Le and the web series The Forgotten Army. On October 1, the young actor will play the main role, opposite Radhika Madan, in Shiddat, a preview on Disney + Hotstar.

We haven’t had a pure, intense love story in Bollywood in a while and Shiddat looks like a movie that will fill that gap …

This is exactly what people tell me. That after a long time, the audience eagerly awaits to see a full-fledged love story. The music also took up a bit of space. I’m really happy with it because I really like the music in the movie. In addition, the audience is talking about the quality of Radhika (Madan) and myself. Overall, there is unanimous positivity surrounding the film. Things are looking good.

Are you anything like your character Jaggi? Like him, are you intense in your relationships and do you wear your heart on your sleeve?

I’m totally like that. I am very emotional when it comes to relationships, and also very vulnerable. Jaggis’ intensity is his heart, it defines him completely. He will do anything to have Kartika (the character of Radhikas) in his life. He believes that if he has it, he doesn’t need anything else in life. He is aware that zindagi mein utaar chadhaav toh hote rehte hain, but love should give you strength to go through this together. He’s not one of those guys who gives up easily, especially when it comes to relationships.

There is always an aspect of me, big or small, in every character that I have played so far. Whatever life experiences you have had, they will invariably end up in the role you play, consciously or unconsciously. If I don’t find anything in common with a character, then that also becomes an experience for me and I play with him. It could be the way he talks or walks or whatever. But I’m always looking for a common thread in order to easily pass into the character.

Being intense and vulnerable in your relationships, whether romantic or not, has it turned out to be a problem for you or have you benefited from the experiences you have had?

In the long run, I would like to believe that it did me more good than harm. Even then, if it had hurt me, in retrospect I think I only gained from my experiences. Ultimately, all relationships are about communication. When you are happy you share it with your partner … when you are sad you share it with him. If that makes me vulnerable, that’s fine. Because it also means that you are comfortable with your partner. And I would choose to be that kind of person any day.

What does the word shiddat mean to you in life and in your career? What excites you the most?

I think life is about passion. Everything you do is driven by passion. I’ve always believed that whatever you are doing right now, give it your 100 percent. Even if I read a book, I put all my energy and all my attention into it. When I meet someone, I make sure to pay attention to that person and not let my mind wander. If I am working, then I am only working and not doing anything else. It becomes your personal responsibility … don’t let things distract you. The distractions will always be there and her choice is whether or not to let them distract you. What your passion is and how you go about it is totally in your hands.

What does it mean for you to have a streaming version? Are you one of those people who are moved to see your film unfold on the big screen?

I am emotional and romantic about the movies, per se. But I’m also very pragmatic, and I know that in our time, releasing a movie in OTT is both a safe and a viable option. We are still in the midst of a pandemic. The whole idea of ​​making any kind of entertainment is for people to see it. Theaters have not opened in many parts of the country and wherever they have opened people are still afraid to go to the theater. It’s our responsibility to make sure our film reaches people. I feel very lucky that a movie that we made with so much love comes out, I am very grateful.

At the same time, I pray that the world as a whole and not just cinemas and movie people will resume their normal course. Theater picture of me Release Hone ke pehle ek alag si khushi, ek alag si chehel-pehel hoti hain.