Entertainment
Boy stands up to First Order at Disney Studios in Hollywood
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida – A brave 2-year-old isn’t afraid to stand up to the First Order, as an adorable new video shows.
James and Jodi Anderson told FOX 35 that they went to Disney’s Hollywood Studios with their sons, Liam, 2, and Aidan, 5, on Saturday and visited “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge”.
NO MORE NEWS: Timeline: major events in the history of Walt Disney World
Liam felt brave that day and uninvited, grabbed his lightsaber and faced off against Kylo Ren and two stormtroopers.
We can hear his mother say to him: “Go show them!”
Kylo Ren looks at Liam saying, “You don’t know strength yet. You might have powers that you aren’t aware of. You have ambition, youngster. In the First Order, it can be rewarded. . “
Liam Anderson takes on Kyle Ren and two stormtroopers (Photo by James Anderson)
Liam didn’t get it and leaves.
NO MORE NEWS: Opening of the “Space 220” restaurant at Epcot: menu and how to visit
James told FOX 35 that they were surprised when Liam approached the stroller, grabbed his lightsaber, and walked over to Kylo Ren.
“We were amazed at his confidence. We frequent the parks as annual pass holders and those moments that Disney is so good at creating are the reason we keep coming back,” he said.
While Liam is a Star Wars fan, his father said he had yet to walk the “Rise of the Resistance” or “Millennium Falcon – Smugglers Run” attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios because he was too small. .
However, he was lucky enough to experience Epcot’s new attraction, “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure” during a preview of the ride and loved it. James said it was “very impressive, the whole new area is awesome”.
The Anderson family at the new Ratatouille ride at Epcot (Photos by James Anderson)
RELATED: “Squeak” look! In Epcot’s new Remy’s Ratatouille adventure
Remy’s Ratatouille adventure officially opens its doors to the public on October 1 in the France pavilion at Epcot. It is also the first day of the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World, dubbed “The Most Magical Celebration in the World”. The festivities will last 18 months as new experiences begin across the Florida resort.
The new attraction, inspired by the Pixar movie “Ratatouille,” shrinks families down to Chef Remy in a thrilling race through Gusteau’s restaurant, with immersive sights, sounds and smells.
Another new experience coming to Epcot on day one of the world’s most magical celebration is “HarmonioUS,” which is described as “the greatest nighttime show ever created for a Disney park”. It features familiar Disney tunes reinterpreted by artists around the world. Massive decors, bespoke LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers will bring the spectacular to life.
“This new show will bring the world together at the World Showcase Lagoon in a celebration of Disney music that inspires people around the world,” Disney previously said. The show “will invite you to travel the world through new interpretations of classic Disney songs like you’ve never heard before, reimagined in over a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists.”
“Harmonious” will debut on October 1, 2021 at the EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. As one of the biggest nighttime shows ever created for a Disney park, the show will celebrate how Disney music inspires people the world over.
RELATED: What to expect at Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration
For those who want to join Liam in the parks for 50th anniversary fun, the Walt Disney World Annual Pass Holder program is back just in time.
Four new annual pass options are on sale:
- Disney Pixie Dust Pass:For $ 399 plus tax, or $ 19 per month with a $ 205 down payment, Disney said Pixie Dust pass holders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with a park reservation at the advance. The pass is valid most days of the week, but is subject to blackout dates, including peak periods and holidays. Up to three park reservations can be made and maintained at a time. Standard parking and discounts on meals and merchandise are included.
- Disney Pirate Pass:For $ 699 plus tax, or $ 45 per month with a $ 205 down payment, Disney said Pirate pass holders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. . The pass is valid most days, but is subject to blackout dates, including peak periods and holidays. Up to four park reservations can be made and maintained at a time. Standard parking and discounts on meals and merchandise are included.
- Disney Wizard Pass:For $ 899 plus tax, or $ 63 per month with a $ 205 down payment, Disney said Sorcerer pass holders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. . The pass is valid most days, but is subject to blackout dates during certain holiday periods. Up to five park reservations can be made and maintained at a time. Standard parking and discounts on meals and merchandise are included.
- Disney Incredi Pass:For $ 1,299 plus tax, or $ 99 per month with a $ 205 down payment, Disney said Incredi-Pass holders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with a park reservation at the advance. No blocking date applies. Up to five park reservations can be made and maintained at a time. Standard parking and discounts on meals and merchandise are included.
Pass holders can add Disney PhotoPass downloads for the year at a cost of $ 99 plus tax. For the same price, pass holders can also add access to Disney water parks and sporting experiences.
See you soon, Liam!
Watch FOX 35 Orlando to find out what to expect during Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/video-boy-stands-up-to-first-order-at-disneys-hollywood-studios
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]