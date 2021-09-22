Entertainment
It’s a family affair | Culture & Leisure
The Sheridan Arts Foundations Young Peoples Theater (YPT) will present their parent-child you-don’t-see-that-everyday theater production of Robin Hood Tuesday. Program Director Leah Heidenreich and her group of children and adults are delighted to lead the audience on an adventure through Sherwood Forest.
Now in its seventh year, the parent-child play is one of the theater season’s most anticipated productions. When it comes to theater, it’s in the blood.
Many children with artistic flair also have parents with artistic flair, Heidenreich said.
Designed by former YPT director Jen Julia, the show, Heidereich explained, is presented and rehearsed in a compressed time frame.
It’s fast and furious, she said, but it always combines brilliantly.
At the time of this writing, the parents had not yet set foot on the stage. Julia and her daughter, Vivien, however launched their lines in anticipation of the opening night of the shows at the Sheridan Opera House.
Viv and I practice lines together, says Julia.
For Julia, who has run this unique show before, acting in the show gives her a different perspective on the program she concocted years ago.
Seeing him from this side is gratifying, she said. The process with Viv being in the cast is such a beautiful full circle. I am delighted to be on that side.
Heidenreich said that after the pandemic forced the 2020 show to be canceled, interest in his resurrection was at an all time high.
One of the reasons I chose Robin Hood was that I wanted to choose something that everyone would be excited about, Heidenreich said. It was the best participation I have ever had.
Folk hero Robin Hood and his gang of big-hearted thugs who steal from the rich to give from the poor is an enduring and timeless tale. In fact, the term Robin Hood, according to Wikipedia, can be used to describe a heroic outlaw or a rebel against tyranny. Also well-known Robin Hoods cohorts include Maid Marian, Little John, Allan-A-Dale and Friar Tuck, and his nemesis, the Sheriff of Nottingham.
In addition to Julia’s mother-daughter team, the cast includes Brielle Geissler, Lila Goldberg, Raft Herzog, Ryker Herzog, Dolly Hynes, Rita Hynes, Luke Niehaus, Camille Skinner, Emerson Soules, Josie Ward and their parents. Students are from grades 3 to 6.
Although relatively new to the world of theater, Heidenreich said children are the stars, with parents filling the supporting roles.
It’s been tough, with Delta (the most contagious strain of COVID), she said. It makes (rehearsing a show) a whole different story. But the kids are amazing. They get there.
Seeing parents and children on stage at the same time is one aspect of the performance that makes the show ingenious when it comes to influencing the younger ones to perhaps find the courage to try the arts of. the scene.
When we do a parent-child play, they are interested in familiarity with the kids seeing their parents up there in the theater, Heidenreich said. She added that the show often turns out to be a channel for kids who want to sign up for YPT programs.
For Julia, a seasoned actress, director, and playwright, watching her kids, her son Hudson is also no stranger to the stage catching the theater bug is exciting, especially because they picked it up naturally.
I didn’t push them at all, said Julia. Viv shares my pleasure for the narration and the work of the characters.
Julia is delighted to see the continued success of the program.
I love that YPT is in such good hands, she said. It is wonderful to see my children really love to play. One of my favorite things is picking them up during rehearsals and hearing stories about rehearsals.
Despite the short rehearsal schedule, only three rehearsals from all of the cast, and the challenges of working safely in a group under the COVID cloud, Heidenreich is adhering to one of the first theater rules.
The show still goes on, she said. It’s really cute and fun for the whole community.
As per the mandate of the San Miguel County masks, masks must be worn inside the opera house by anyone 2 years of age and older, and the concession stand will be closed, Heidenreich said.
The show takes place at 6 p.m. and is free.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telluridenews.com/arts_and_entertainment/article_8d5fbda4-1b2a-11ec-8a5c-d3c17a699d15.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]