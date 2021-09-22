It’s a family affair | Culture & Leisure

The Sheridan Arts Foundations Young Peoples Theater (YPT) will present their parent-child you-don’t-see-that-everyday theater production of Robin Hood Tuesday. Program Director Leah Heidenreich and her group of children and adults are delighted to lead the audience on an adventure through Sherwood Forest.

Now in its seventh year, the parent-child play is one of the theater season’s most anticipated productions. When it comes to theater, it’s in the blood.

Many children with artistic flair also have parents with artistic flair, Heidenreich said.

Designed by former YPT director Jen Julia, the show, Heidereich explained, is presented and rehearsed in a compressed time frame.

It’s fast and furious, she said, but it always combines brilliantly.

At the time of this writing, the parents had not yet set foot on the stage. Julia and her daughter, Vivien, however launched their lines in anticipation of the opening night of the shows at the Sheridan Opera House.

Viv and I practice lines together, says Julia.

For Julia, who has run this unique show before, acting in the show gives her a different perspective on the program she concocted years ago.

Seeing him from this side is gratifying, she said. The process with Viv being in the cast is such a beautiful full circle. I am delighted to be on that side.

Heidenreich said that after the pandemic forced the 2020 show to be canceled, interest in his resurrection was at an all time high.

One of the reasons I chose Robin Hood was that I wanted to choose something that everyone would be excited about, Heidenreich said. It was the best participation I have ever had.

Folk hero Robin Hood and his gang of big-hearted thugs who steal from the rich to give from the poor is an enduring and timeless tale. In fact, the term Robin Hood, according to Wikipedia, can be used to describe a heroic outlaw or a rebel against tyranny. Also well-known Robin Hoods cohorts include Maid Marian, Little John, Allan-A-Dale and Friar Tuck, and his nemesis, the Sheriff of Nottingham.

In addition to Julia’s mother-daughter team, the cast includes Brielle Geissler, Lila Goldberg, Raft Herzog, Ryker Herzog, Dolly Hynes, Rita Hynes, Luke Niehaus, Camille Skinner, Emerson Soules, Josie Ward and their parents. Students are from grades 3 to 6.

Although relatively new to the world of theater, Heidenreich said children are the stars, with parents filling the supporting roles.

It’s been tough, with Delta (the most contagious strain of COVID), she said. It makes (rehearsing a show) a whole different story. But the kids are amazing. They get there.

Seeing parents and children on stage at the same time is one aspect of the performance that makes the show ingenious when it comes to influencing the younger ones to perhaps find the courage to try the arts of. the scene.

When we do a parent-child play, they are interested in familiarity with the kids seeing their parents up there in the theater, Heidenreich said. She added that the show often turns out to be a channel for kids who want to sign up for YPT programs.

For Julia, a seasoned actress, director, and playwright, watching her kids, her son Hudson is also no stranger to the stage catching the theater bug is exciting, especially because they picked it up naturally.

I didn’t push them at all, said Julia. Viv shares my pleasure for the narration and the work of the characters.

Julia is delighted to see the continued success of the program.

I love that YPT is in such good hands, she said. It is wonderful to see my children really love to play. One of my favorite things is picking them up during rehearsals and hearing stories about rehearsals.

Despite the short rehearsal schedule, only three rehearsals from all of the cast, and the challenges of working safely in a group under the COVID cloud, Heidenreich is adhering to one of the first theater rules.

The show still goes on, she said. It’s really cute and fun for the whole community.

As per the mandate of the San Miguel County masks, masks must be worn inside the opera house by anyone 2 years of age and older, and the concession stand will be closed, Heidenreich said.

The show takes place at 6 p.m. and is free.