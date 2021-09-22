8 Bollywood movies based on the love stories of real couples, who made us believe in “soul mates”

How many times have you watched a romantic Bollywood movie and thought to yourself, “It’s beautiful, but it only happens in movies.” However, some Bollywood movies are based on real love stories that exist both in reel and in reality. These Bollywood movies have very beautifully portrayed some untold love stories that you cannot fail to watch and fall in love with the characters.

Indeed, these films have a fictional element, but the story is true to its essence. Moreover, these love stories spanned all regions and eras and still do not fail to cement their name in people’s hearts. So, here is a list of some beautiful Bollywood movies based on real love stories for you to fall in love with.

# 1. Guru

Released in 2007, the film, Guru, was loosely based on the real-life business mogul, Dhirubhai Ambani. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and other actors including Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan, R Madhavan and Roshan Seth. While the character of Abhishek in the film was based on Dhirubhai Ambani, Aishwarya played his wife, the character of Kokilaben Ambani.

The story is about a teenage Gurukant, who still hasn’t managed to please his father. After growing up, he couldn’t find a good job in India and therefore decided to go to Turkey. After returning to India, he wanted to start a business but had to deal with financial crises. In the film, the character of Aishwarya was a pillar of strength for the character of Abhishek during his difficult days, as were Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife, Kokilaben, who always supported her husband, on his journey to become the man. the richest. The music for the film was composed by AR Rahman, who received the award for Best Music and Best Background Music at the Filmfare Awards and the IIFA Awards.

# 2. Jodhaa Akbar

Released in 2008, the film, Jodhaa Akbar is produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Set in the 16th century, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sonu Sood in the lead role.

The film, Jodhaa Akbar tells the 16th century love story between Mughal Emperor Akbar and a Rajput princess Jodhaa. They got married because of an alliance, which later turned into true love between the two. Akbar was a powerful emperor, whose empire stretched from the Himalayas to the Godavari River and from Afghanistan to the Bay of Bengal. And after winning the allegiance of the Rajputs, he married the fiery Rajput princess, Jodhaa. After their marriage, the daughter of King Bharmal of Amer, Jodhaa resented being a pawn in their marriage. However, Akbar had never seen her that way. Thus, his goal had shifted from winning battles to winning the love of Jodhaa, in which he ultimately succeeded. Thereby, Jodhaa Akbar is their unspeakable love story.

# 3. Raazi

Featured Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar and was released in 2018. In the film, Alia played the role of a Kashmiri woman, Sehmat, who married a Pakistani officer, played by Vicky, to send classified information to India for the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971.

This spy thriller revolves around the life of “Sehmat”, a RAW agent, who was married to a Pakistani officer by his father. Additionally, the film was adapted from the 2008 novel, Call Sehmat by Harinder Sikka. Sehmat had risked his life and given crucial information about Pakistan’s war strategies. Sehmat’s husband and her in-laws were nice people and treated her like their own. Although Sehmat did not have any professional training, she did manage to send confidential messages to India. However, she fell in love with her husband and even got pregnant. But she had to leave him when his truth was revealed and so their love affair was never complete.

# 4. Shershaah

Released in 2021, Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a character played by Sidharth Malhotra, who lost his life during the Kargil conflict. The film is a tribute to the brave hearts, who sacrificed their lives to protect the pride of the nation in the toughest war of all time. Director Vishnu Vardhan and writer Sandeep Srivastava had depicted the milestones of the war beautifully, and Sidharth had done the role justice.

The film chronicles the events in Vikram Batra’s life, from his childhood until he fell in love with Dimple Cheema (played by Kiara Advani), and ultimately sacrificed his life for the nation. Sidharth and Kiara had played beautifully, she was a determined Sardarni, in love from head to toe. Vikram secretly married Dimple in a gurdwara, without her realizing it. Moreover, he also filled her maang with his own blood and called her “Mrs. Batra”. But sadly, Vikram sacrificed his life for the nation, leaving Dimple behind. The songs from the film starring Kiara are a feast for the ears. What’s more, Shershaah is the love story of the unsung warrior, Captain Vikram Batra, with his forever soul mate, Dimple Cheema.

# 5. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film stars the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani and Anupam Kher. The film is based on the life of the former captain of the Indian national cricket team, MS Dhoni, in particular his journey to stardom in the field of cricket. MSDhoni: The Untold Story is an ode to Dhoni’s fans, friends and family who stood by his side in his days of success and failure.

The film revealed unknown nuances of Dhoni’s personal life, including a tragic incident that shattered him. Our Captain Cool was madly in love with his girlfriend, Priyanka Jha, who was not only his true love but also his strength. However, God had his own plans and Priyanka died in an accident in 2002. Later, Dhoni fell in love with another girl, Sakshi (now his wife), whose character was played by Kiara Advani. Apart from that, it also tells us a lot about Dhoni’s personal life, which he keeps confined to himself. From his efforts to keep his father happy, losing matches, joining the Indian national cricket team to his rivalry with Yuvraj Singh, the biopic covers different aspects of the life of Indian skipper, Dhoni.

# 6. Marie-Kom

The film, Mary Kom stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa as the main characters. Released in 2014, it is based on the life of Chungneijang (Mary Kom, in short), a young woman from Manipur, a passionate dreamer, who has loved boxing since childhood.

When she met Singh, a renowned trainer who ran a gym, she decided to become a fighter. Also, at one point in her life, her father had asked her to choose between him and boxing, and with determination, she had chosen boxing. However, with her hard work and courage, she became a champion and became popular. Additionally, she had fallen in love with her longtime friend, Onler, a character played by Darshan Kumaar, but her trainer thought her marriage would distract her from her goal. However, Mary had chosen to marry Onler, got pregnant and gave birth to beautiful twins. Nonetheless, her husband motivated her to pursue her passion for boxing, inspired and even helped her to become a world champion.

# 7. The sky is pink

Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the role of a couple and are the main protagonists of the film, The sky is pink. Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf played the characters of the couple’s daughter and son, respectively. The film was directed by Shonali Bose and was released to screens in 2019.

Based on the love story of a couple who spent 25 years together, the film is told by their courageous teenage daughter with pulmonary fibrosis. The couple battled their daughter’s illness while focusing on their own marriage. Aditi and Niren Chaudhary had met in Purani Dilli, fell in love and got pregnant by accident. Then they got married and stood together through thick and thin. Even after facing challenges in life, they remained cheerful and their chemistry was refreshing. In the film, their daughter, Aisha is seen as a happy girl who believed that the secret to a happy life was to live it to the fullest. She talked about being happy and doing things we love. This 100% true story shows the brave journey of the family as well as the manifestation of life and death.

# 8. Rustom

Released in 2016, this crime thriller was directed by Tinu Suresh and written by Vipul K Rawal. Rustom is based on the real-life events of Naval Officer KM Nanavati, who shared a cordial relationship with his wife, Sylvia, and together they formed a “perfect couple.” The film stars Akshay Kumar, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Arjan Bajwa.

KM Nanavati was a naval officer who, along with his English wife Sylvia and three children, lived in Mumbai. Sylvia loved her husband with all her heart, but she also felt apart even when her husband, Kawas, was by her side. As Kawas often traveled because of her job, she had started an affair with her close friend, Prem Ahuja. However, later she found out that Prem was a shameless playboy. So, on his return from work, Kawas discovered his wife’s affair and broke up. He was later charged with killing Vikram, in the heat of the moment, and was sent for trial.

Without a doubt, these movies prove that true love exists and that it is more powerful than anything else in this world. Hope you saved these movies to your watchlist for your next frenzy session.

