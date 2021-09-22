Here are Peter Boyle’s tips that help keep Patricia Heaton sober – The Hollywood Reporter

Patricia Heaton celebrated three years of sobriety in July and says part of it was due to a conversation she had with her deceased Everyone loves Raymond co-starring Peter Boyle.

Speaking to former ABC News presenter Elizabeth Vargas on the latest episode of the Heart of matter Podcast, Heaton detailed some of the defining moments around his addictions and past drug use. This includes a conversation she had with Boyle, who died in 2006, about how he stayed sober and pledged to never drink at after-work casting meetings.

Heaton said that “after a night out on Thursday night,” the Everyone loves Raymond the actors would go out and share drinks in a bar in the studio. She noted that the actor, who played Frank Barone, the stepfather of his character Debra, attended regularly but never drank. This surprised Heaton, who said she asked him how he did it.

“You are blown up by the spectacle. You just want to have a drink with everyone. You want to celebrate. You kind of want to get your adrenaline pumping. How don’t you – how do you keep from drinking? ‘ She remembers asking. He said, ‘You know, I’m just thinking about the first drink. And I think about it leading to the second, then the third, and I just run through it in my brain. And the moment I think about it, I know I don’t want to be in this position.

He also explained that by the time he thought about it, the time for wanting the drink “has passed.” Heaton said Boyle shared this advice about 20 years ago, and it’s something she never forgot. Since she quit drinking, this is also something that she comes back to regularly.

“There is a Pavlovian response that you have to go out with your friends where the waiter comes in and says, ‘Can I get you something to drink? and you just want to order something to drink, ”she said. “I just remember Peter talking about it, and so I was just thinking about it, and just thinking about how I would feel at the end of the meal where I would have eaten too much, and then I wouldn’t sleep well that night. because of alcohol.

“If I gave myself those 30 or 60 seconds to think about it, the urge would subside. And then I could finish the meal, ”she added.

During the 45-minute conversation, Heaton also shared the ‘humiliating’ moment she decided to get sober and how her sanity and her mother’s death played into the one and only time she tried cocaine. .

Speaking about his decision to get sober, Heaton noted that it happened during a dinner at the house of one of his four sons. After bringing a few bottles of wine, Heaton said the group of about 10, which included three of his sons and their friends, had been drinking while cooking dinner, during dinner, while cleaning and playing a game. of society after. She said she had been drinking for five or six hours. “I don’t know how many drinks it was, and I felt completely sober and good,” she said.

But when she tried to make a table joke about a family tradition, she couldn’t correctly say “tradition” after several attempts. “I can’t even pronounce it wrong for you as I was pronouncing it wrong.” I don’t remember, ”she said before revealing that one of her sons then spoke up, telling her,“ Oh, great, mom. You can’t even speak.

“I was so humiliated in front of my sons and their friends,” she admitted. “And God knows that’s all I need to have that kind of feeling that their mom looks drunk in front of them.” But also, I said to myself: “I feel good. What is going on in my brain? What is alcohol doing to my brain where the synapses are messing up so much that I can’t say that word? “

It “shook her,” Heaton said. “I thought, ‘That’s it. That’s it.’ It was literally within 24 hours that I said, God, you have to take this away from me.

As for her first and only use of cocaine, it took place in the 80s while she was in a bar of studio musicians in New York. The Environment The actress recalled that the harmful effects of what was then considered a “party drug” were not fully known or discussed, but after taking it, it triggered a major depressive episode two days later. .

Heaton said she was already suffering from depression, due to the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death from an aneurysm when the actress was 12. Taking cocaine exacerbated her mental health problem so much that she never wanted to use it again.

“The cocaine was flowing like crazy, and I remember being there and drinking and taking cocaine until six in the morning. The next day I was fine, but the day after the depression I felt was so intense, I thought, “I’m never going to do this again because I feel like I’m going to kill myself.” , she said.