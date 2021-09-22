



Sarah Dash, a founding member of the groundbreaking vocal trio Labelle, One Million Sales, died Monday. She was 76 years old. His death was announced on social media by Patti LaBelle and Nona Hendryx, the other members of Labelle. They did not say where she died or what the cause was. Ms. Dash brought her church-rooted soprano and high harmonies to Labelle, which started out as a 1960s girl group before reinventing herself as a socially conscious, Afro-futuristic rock and funk powerhouse dressed in sci-fi outfits scintillating and singing about revolution as well as earthy romance. In 1974, Labelle had a No. 1 hit, Lady Marmelade, and gave the first concert of a pop group and a black group at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York. In Ms. LaBelles’ 1996 autobiography, Dont Block the Blessings, she wrote: It was perfect harmony, the way we sounded together, the way we got along together, the way we moved together.

Ms Hendryx, speaking by phone on Monday, described Ms Dash as a little ball of energy. She added that Ms Dash played a crucial role in Labelles’ vocal interaction. Sarah was very meticulous about the vocal parts, Ms. Hendryx said. Patti and I would just like to do what we wanted to do, and Sarah had really good ears and was really great with the harmony. It was his strength. She was the glue. Labelle reached his commercial peak with the 1974 album Nightbirds, produced by Allen Toussaint with a New Orleans backup band and starring the hit single Lady Marmalade. “ Sarah Dash was born in Trenton, NJ on August 18, 1945, the seventh of 13 children of Abraham and Mary Elizabeth Dash. His father was a pastor, his mother a nurse. She grew up singing in the Trenton Church of Christ choir and turned to secular music as a teenager. She met Ms Hendryx when the two girls’ church choirs shared a bill and invited her to join her in the Del-Capris, a local doo-wop quintet. In 1961, Mrs. Dash and Mrs. Hendryx joined Patricia Holte and Cynthia Birdsong, members of a Philadelphia group, the Ordettes, to form a quartet, which they named the Blue Belles. Because there was already another group called the Bluebells, Ms. Holte adopted the name Patti LaBelle and the group became Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles (sometimes spelled Blue Belles or Bluebells).

Their first blow was not actually by them; I Sold My Heart to the Junkman was recorded by Chicago girl group the Starlets. But due to contractual complications, the single was credited to the Bluebelles, who performed it on tour and on television. The Bluebelles have their own minor hits with gospel-laden versions of standard songs, including Youll Never Walk Alone and Danny Boy, and the group worked during the 1960s on the R&B circuit, recording on the Newtown, Cameo-Parkway and Atlantic. For years, they have performed three shows a night, up to 300 nights a year, in clubs and theaters; in New York, they became known as the Sweethearts of the Apollo.

Ms. Birdsong left the group to join the Supremes in 1967, but the trio persevered. By 1966, the group had performed on the BBC’s pop show Ready, Steady, Go !, and the members had kept in touch with series producer Vicki Wickham. Ms Wickham became their manager, along with the management team of Whos, Chris Stamp and Kit Lambert. The Bluebelles metamorphosed into Labelle in 1970. Abandoning the formal dresses and wigs of a girl group for jeans, tie-dye and afros, the group went from the R&B circuit to rock clubs like the Bitter End in Manhattan. In 1971, Labelle released her first self-titled album and collaborated with Laura Nyro on her album Gonna Take a Miracle; the group also opened for The Who on a tour of the arenas. The 1972 trios album Moon Shadow began with Whos Wont Get Fooled Again; his 1973 album Pressure Cookin featured a mix of the Thunderclap Newman song Something in the Air and Gil Scott-Herons The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.

Along with his socio-political messages, Labelle adopted a new look designed by Larry LeGaspi: campy space suits in quilted metallic leather, disc-shaped hoods and boots with stratospheric stacked heels, as Guy Trebay wrote in the New York Times. Labelle was at the forefront of glam rock and afro-futurism. While Ms. LaBelles ‘acrobatic voice often dominated Labelles’ arrangements, Ms. Dash was prominent in songs like (May I talk to you before I go to) Hollywood. Labelle reached his commercial peak with the 1974 album Nightbirds, produced by Allen Toussaint with a backup band from New Orleans. Although most of her songs were written by Mrs. Hendryx, her hit was by Bob Crewe and Kenny Nolan: Lady Marmalade, a tale of a memorable New Orleans prostitute, with the chorus Will you sleep with me this evening ? Labelle made two other albums, Phoenix and Chameleon, before going their separate ways in 1977, with its members pulling in different musical directions: disco for Mrs. Dash and Mrs. LaBelle, rock for Mrs. Hendryx. They embarked on a solo career and Mrs. Dash started hers with a hit in 1978: Sinner Man, from her solo album simply titled Sarah Dash, the first of four she made in the 1970s and 1980s. Oo -La-La, Too Soon, from her 1980 album Oo-La-La, Sarah Dash, was turned into a commercial jingle for Sasson jeans.

She has also recorded extensively as a session singer with Nile Rodgers, the Marshall Tucker Band, the OJays, Keith richards and the Rolling Stones. She looks back on her career in the 1990s with one-woman shows and an autobiography, A Dash of Diva.

Information on the survivors was not immediately available. Ms. Dash has kept in touch with the members of Labelle and appeared on the solo albums of Ms. LaBelle and Ms. Hendryx. The trio had a club hit together in 1995 with Turn it, heard on the soundtrack of To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. In 2008, Labelle reunited for a full album, Back to Now, followed by a tour. Ms Dash gave her last performance on Saturday night, two days before her death, when she joined Mrs. LaBelle during a performance in Atlantic City. Sarah Dash was an incredibly talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can tell, Ms LaBelle said on social media. And I could always count on her to support me!

