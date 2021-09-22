Gyllenhaal, Fuqua on the van that made “The Guilty” possible | Entertainment





Gyllenhaal and his production partner, Riva Marker, first acquired the rights to The Guilty, an adaptation of Gustav Mllers’ Danish thriller, at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. When the pandemic arrived and the film industry shut down, they went back there, with Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective) writing the screenplay. In the film, Gyllenhaal’s detective struggles desperately to save a caught woman while reconciling his own guilty conscience. We were all desperate to find material that we could make and keep the business going even in the midst of so much falling apart, Gyllenhaal says. We are adaptable creatures. Some of the voices heard on the other end of phone calls in The Guilty belong to longtime friends of Fuqua and Gyllenhaals, including Fuquas Training Day star Ethan Hawke and Gyllenhaals brother-in-law Peter Sarsgaard. They and others, including Riley Keough and Paul Dano, recorded the live dialogue with Gyllenhaal, calling via Zoom from different time zones. There were hiccups. At first, the Fuquas van was plugged into his house, but everything was delayed by half a second. Gyllenhaal initially continued to hear his own voice in his earpiece. The zooms would have a problem. It’s really strange to act. This is not true. A lot of it is rhythms, says Gyllenhaal. But the production ended up finding its rhythm. And at the end of Fuquas’ quarantine, he decided to stay in the van for the last two days. Surrounded by monitors and sounds, he positions himself almost identically to the main character in the film. And it worked.

