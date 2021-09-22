Vivek Anand Oberoi Takes Son Vivaan To Watch MI vs CSK Live In Dubai | Bollywood

What Makes a Better Bonding Session for Fathers and Sons Other Than Cricket? Vivek Anand Oberoi and his son Vivaan have always been passionate about cricket and spent their time watching matches together during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. And this time, since the Oberois are already in Dubai, the actor-producer took his son to experience the Mumbai Indians playing against the Chennai Super Kings in person.

He says Vivaan is a big fan of cricket. As an active parent, I don’t want to miss out on these little joys in life. Watching Vivaan grow up has been the most satisfying experience of my life and I truly treasure the time we spend together.

There is a lot of excitement and intrigue among cricket fans to watch the remaining portion of the IPL, part of which was put on indefinite suspension in May of this year after an increase in Covid-19 cases. And as the world returns to normal step by step, Oberoi wants his children to start living life again with the same abandon.

There’s another reason why the first game is special for the father-son duo. Speaking of which, he shares, I’m a huge fan of the Indian Mumbai team. Vivaan is a fan of Dhoni and hence he always supports Chennai Super Kings. This game was really special for us and we wanted to experience it in the best possible way.

He adds with a laugh, We had bet on the favorites. I was in favor of Mumbai and told Vivaan that if the Indians of Mumbai won, he should give me ice cream.