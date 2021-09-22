Clash of the Titans: star projects will compete in the coming months | Bollywood





After more than a year and a half, a slew of big-priced films are awaiting release during festivals. Speculation is rife that the Shahid Kapoor, Jersey star will take on Marvels Eternals at the Diwali box office. Tamil action drama Annatthe starring Rajinikanth and Telugu film Ghani starring Varun Tej are also slated for a release on Diwali. Mahesh Babus Sarkaru Vaari Paata, bilingual Prabhas Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyans Bheemla Nayak are scheduled to visit Sankranthi on January 14, 2022. We expected the films to be shown 100%, said Rajender Singh Jyala, director of programming at Inox Leisure Limited. He adds that clashes will inevitably occur now that a slew of films are on hold. We have a sufficient number of screens to accommodate multiple versions and thus attendance will not be affected. Speaking of the positive impact of competition on films, he says, when Hindi films are released simultaneously with Hollywood and regional films, it will inspire producers to improve their game. Public participation in multiplexes will be huge during festival periods, believes business analyst Taran Adarsh. Christmas is followed by New Years and that makes for a long holiday period. Thus, two films can easily be accommodated. But Hollywood and regional films will pose a threat to Hindi films, as both industries have a Pan-Indian appeal, especially Tollywood. In addition, they are important in terms of scale and production, he says. According to Kunal Sawhney, COO of Carnival Cinemas, the next few months will bring good news. Once the Hindi movies started to come out, we were hopeful that people would come back to theaters. Star-studded films released during festival periods should reap 200-300 crore if the 50% occupancy clause goes up to 100%, he says. Producers’ trade analyst Girish Johar expects to see a box office increase during festivals. He believes that upcoming releases are a testament to the faith of film production fraternities in the big screen: Producers need big screens because a lot of the revenue comes from them. And I don’t think these clashes are a threat. In a particular window, if we have two major films, they will be aimed at two different audiences. Going forward, there will be a three-way battle with Bollywood, regional, and Hollywood films releasing simultaneously over holiday weekends.

