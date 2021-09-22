Dynamic duo on the court! Shuttlecock Ace PV Sindhu Plays Badminton With Bollywood Queen Deepika Padukone – See Photos





PV Sindhu was seen playing badminton with his good friend Deepika Padukone | Photo credit: Instagram / @ pvsindhu1 / @ deepikapadukone Highlights Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu played a game of badminton with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone The dynamic duo shared photos of their time spent together on the court to their official Instagram accounts. The two iconic Indian celebrities wowed their fans by engaging in the conversation about the next time they play again Is there a more dynamic duo than India’s most successful Olympian and the nation’s # 1 Bollywood actress, both shaking their legs at a game of badminton? I do not think so! The iconic pair of celebrities surprised millions of their fans and followers on social media by posting a series of photos that show the two superstars sharing a space on the same court while playing a game of badminton solo. As PV Sindhu continues to dominate the sport with her world-class talent and indomitable desire to earn more laurels for the nation, Deepika Padukone commands legions of admirers and supporters alike at the drop of a hat with her performances. sensational in Bollywood movies year after year. However, a cross between such gifted individuals has never hurt anyone and that’s exactly what happened when the two took to their official Instagram accounts to share the day they spent together making. what they like to do is play badminton on Tuesday September 21st. “Good fun and good game at the end @deepikapadukone when are we going to do this next?” Sindhu captioned her Instagram post after the fun session she had with Deepika. To which the actress quickly replied: “As soon as I recover from the last shoot! @ Pvsindhu1”. As movie actors and the massive following of Bollywood fans attract more and more eyeballs, the whole of Instagram seems to have noticed when Deepika posted her photo series from the badminton session she played. with PV Sindhu. “Just an ordinary day in my life… Burn calories with @ pvsindhu1!” Deepika captioned her post. Photos of the sensational duo excited more than 15 lakh fans hours after sharing glimpses of their meeting on the pitch. PV Sindhu replied, “@deepikapadukone good calorie count though !!”. Deepika’s husband and superstar actor Ranveer Singh, who commands a massive fan base of over 3.5 crore on IG, jumped into action, as usual, commenting, “MAJOR FOMO ATTACK!” during his wife’s outdoor session to burn calories with none other than India’s tallest commuter. Just a few days ago, DP shared a similar photo after his badminton workout, captioned “The post badminton glow!” to which PV Sindhu replied in the comments section by asking, “After how many calories?” with a laughing emoji. One thing is clear, Internet users never tire of these two models who share a common passion for badminton, because Deepika is associated with badminton in more than one way. She played at the national level championships and her father, Prakash Padukone, is still well known as a legendary commuter who won the All England Badminton Championship at Wembley Arena in London in 1980. These two women are irresistibly exceptional in themselves. The shuttle ace Sindhu, at the age of 26, has already recorded a flurry of historic medals. The star badminton player has won two Olympic medals (silver, bronze), all three medals (gold, silver and bronze) at the World Championships and a silver medal at the Asian Games so far in her glorious run. Considering that Deepika is among the highest paid actresses in India and was also named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 by Time magazine.

