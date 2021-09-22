Elvira actor Cassandra Peterson steps out





Elvira, mistress of darkness Photo : Evan agostini ( Getty Images ) Elvira, mistress of darkness, may have only one lover (the black one), but the woman who plays her, Cassandra Peterson, This is an other story. In his new memories, Cruelly yours, Elvira, who is released today, the iconic star and host of horror films, talks about his 19-year-old romantic relationship with a woman. This is a big blow to the LGBTQIA + community. Elvira, a goddamn national treasure at this point, has inspired legions of fans and admirers for her love of horror movies, double senses, and the great pride she takes in her own cleavage. But apparently she meets people like everyone else: at the gym. Often times when I was doing my pre-workout warm-up on the treadmill, I couldn’t help but notice one particular tanned, tattooed, and muscular trainer stalking the gym floor with a knit cap pulled so low over his shoulders. long brown hair that almost covered his eyes, Peterson writes in Cruelly yours. Dark and brooding, he gave off such intense energy that when he walked through the huge gymnasium floor, the waters parted and people stopped in their tracks to watch. In the end, it wasn’t a he at all but rather a she: Teresa T Wierson. Peterson and T became close friends, but after Peterson’s 25-year marriage to Mark Pierson ended, the connection deepened. One rainy night, T came to the Peterson’s house in desperate need of help. There, on the doorstep, stood my coach, T, holding a trash bag full of his things, looking sad and scruffy. Shed separated from his longtime partner, spent time in rehab, and had nowhere to go. The two moved in together, which is when the Dark Mistress made a surprising gesture. I think I was even more surprised, she wrote. What the hell am I doing? I had never been interested in women other than friends. I felt so confused. It was not me ! I was stunned to have been friends with her for so many years and never noticed our chemistry. I soon found out that we hook up sexually in ways that I had never known before. Since then, Peterson and T have been together, a secret the actor has kept from his fans for 19 years. Wierson became Petersons ‘assistant as they remained silent about their romance, fearing that their romance would hurt some part of Elviras’ mystique. Would my fans hate me for not being what they expected of me? I am very aware that there will be some who will be disappointed and maybe even angry, but I have to live with myself, and at this point in my life I have to speak the truth about who I am. For the first time in my life, she writes, I am with someone who makes me feel safe, blessed and truly loved. G / O Media may earn a commission Damn yeah, Elvira! [passingthrough[via[passantpar[viaLawyer]

