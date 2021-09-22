R. Kelly’s legal team bring in witnesses who say they never saw abuse by singer





Jurors listened to for nearly a month prosecution witnesses testifying about Kelly’s role as the alleged head of a criminal enterprise. Witnesses ranged from women who accused Kelly of sexual abuse, physical abuse, and even being held in rooms where they had to ask permission to go out or use the washroom, to former Kelly employees who were responsible for helping women and girls get to the singer’s various tour locations.

Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Among the witnesses the defense has called so far is Larry Hood, a former Chicago police officer who pleaded guilty to forgery charges and called some of the people hanging out in Kelly’s studio as “little ones. hype girls ”in his testimony. A former musical collaborator, Dhanai Ramnaran, testified that he was never on Kelly’s payroll but worked with him for 15 years. Jeff Meeks, a former Kelly runner, testified that he once saw a woman attempting to leave Kelly’s studio.

John Holder, an accountant who worked for Kelly a year before the singer’s arrest, testified about the creation of a document calling Kelly the head of “RSK Enterprises” – an odd choice for a defense witness as Kelly’s legal team is fighting prosecutors’ allegation. that he was the head of a criminal enterprise.

Defense attorneys are expected to conclude their case on Wednesday, and prosecutors and defense attorneys will likely present arguments on Wednesday and Thursday, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly said in court on Tuesday. Kelly is not expected to testify, defense lawyer Deveraux Cannick said in court on Tuesday. Hood, who was an active-duty Chicago police officer when he served as a private security guard for Kelly from 2002 to 2004 while off duty, said he would not lie for the singer, whom he has known since their meeting in high school. Hood also said, when questioned by defense attorney Calvin Scholar, that he had never seen Kelly with underage girls and had never seen Kelly hit a woman or locked a woman in a room. “As a police officer, I should have taken action against this,” Hood said. When asked by Federal Prosecutor Nadia Shihata about seeing late singer Aaliyah in Kelly’s studio, Hood called her friends who accompanied her to Kelly’s studio “hype little girls” but said he hadn’t checked ID at Kelly’s studio. Aaliyah married Kelly when she was 15, according to court documents and testimony. When Shihata asked Hood to plead guilty to forgery in a counterfeit $ 100 bill case, Hood said, “I didn’t know the money was fake. “So you weren’t telling the truth when you were in court under oath?” Shihata asked him. “Yes,” Hood replied. Ramnaran, who testified Monday that he was not part of Kelly’s payroll but worked on music with Kelly “on a daily basis” for 15 years, said he had never seen Kelly hit a woman, verbally assaulting a woman or refusing food to a woman during her time. with the singer. He said women who spent time with Kelly could go get something to eat or go to the bathroom “like the rest of us.” “I never really paid attention to them,” Ramnaran said, seeing Kelly’s guests during her time in the recording studio. Jeff Meeks said Tuesday that he worked with Kelly on and off from 2002 and continued to work with him on projects until Kelly’s arrest in 2019. Like other defense witnesses , Meeks quickly testified in examination-in-chief that he had not seen any underage girls at Kelly’s house. recording studio while he was working there, hadn’t seen women locked in rooms, and hadn’t seen rooms with locks outside studio doors. Federal Prosecutor Maria Cruz Melendez asked Meeks about statements he made that he saw a girl attempting to leave Kelly’s studio and that he asked a co-worker, “What are we doing? Meeks testified that he remembered the incident and that after the coworker determined that they had to let the person go, he was “relieved”. “It’s fair to say you don’t want to see the accused convicted, is it?” Asked Melendez. “That’s right,” Meeks replied. “the direction in which we must go to build its wealth.” “Mr. Kelly decided who was paid and I gave him the checks,” Holder said. He told the court that he sometimes met Kelly several times a day for up to 12 hours a day in his Chicago studio, and said he had never seen Kelly abuse his girlfriends. During cross-examination by prosecutors, he admitted that he had not seen Kelly’s interactions with women behind closed doors. “Most of the time they (Kelly’s girlfriends) were upstairs and you downstairs, weren’t you? asked prosecutor Elizabeth Geddes. “Right,” Holder said. As Geddes presented a painting that Holder had created for Kelly as evidence — a drawing of an octopus that referred to Kelly as CEO of “RSK Enterprises LLC” – defense attorneys objected to the document being filed as evidence, while Geddes argued that it was a Document Holder created to show Kelly’s business. “He was the leader, wasn’t he?” said Geddes. “It was his company. Yes,” Holder said. At the heart of the prosecutors’ case is their allegation that Kelly was the head of a criminal enterprise whose purpose was “to promote the music of R. Kelly and the R. Kelly brand and to recruit women and men. girls for engaging in illegal sex with Kelly. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/21/us/r-kelly-trial-defense-witnesses-tuesday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos