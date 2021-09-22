Final Fantasy XIV and Killzone voice actor Stephen Critchlow have died





Stephen Critchlow, the voice actor behind Final Fantasy XIVCount Edmont de Fortemps died at the age of 54. The actor passed away on Sunday and news of his passing was announced by production company Big Finish, with which the actor had worked on. Doctor Who and Torchwood dramatic sound. Critchlow’s cause of death has not been disclosed. Critchlow’s video game career began in 1999 when he provided the voices for the characters in the video game adaptation of the James Bond movie. Tomorrow never dies. Over the years he has provided vocals for many other PlayStation titles including the Killzone franchise, A heavenly sword, and the Inazuma Eleven franchise. The actor is best known in video games for his roles as Edmont in Final Fantasy XIV and Bana in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. His most recent roles include doing additional voices in Total War: Warhammer and World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth. The actor also had a prolific acting career in television. His most recent appearance was inThe sand man, a series based on Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels, and he is slated to appear in an upcoming TV series titled Unsinkable. Critchlow also had a vast audio dramatic legacy, lending voices to characters from Doctor Who and Torchwood dramas. His Big Finish colleagues paid tribute to the actor. Director Scott Handcock said: He was such a talent a chameleon behind the microphone but also a really lovely, funny and generous human being. I think I got him on almost every show because he was such a delicious presence. The world will be a much, much sadder place without him. Final Fantasy XIV fans also paid tribute by rallying to a fundraiser set up by Critchlow. The actor suffered a stroke in January 2020 and set up fundraising for NHS Charities Together to support the NHS staff who provided care to him during this time. He also produced a podcast titled On the first try who recounted his experience. If you are interested in donating, you can contribute to its fundraising on Just Giving. PlayStation LifeStyle sends its condolences to the friends and family of Critchlows. [Source: Great finish]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.playstationlifestyle.net/2021/09/21/stephen-critchlow-dies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos