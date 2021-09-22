Truly epic photos of Bollywood celebrities and sportsmen





Truly epic B-town celebrity and sports photos Highlights Ranveer Singh will soon be seen as Kapil Dev in 83 Parineeti Chopra is Sania Mirza’s best friend Deepika Padukone was recently spotted playing a friendly badminton match with PV Sindhu From biopics to charity matches, every time celebrities from Bollywood and the sports world meet, it guarantees success. It wasn’t until recently that we saw cricketer MS Dhoni playing soccer with stars from B-town. And we all know the love stories of cricketers and actresses in Tinsel Town. So today we bring you the best of both worlds. Here are some really epic photos of Bollywood celebrities with sports stars. Just yesterday, Deepika Padukone took to social media to share photos from her fun badminton match with PV Sindhu. She captioned her post, “Just an ordinary day in my life… Burn calories with @ pvsindhu1!” Before that, the divas were in the headlines when they came out of town for a casual dinner. They were joined by Deepika’s husband and actor, Ranveer Singh. Interestingly, PV Sindu isn’t the only sportsman Ranveer hung out with. While preparing his film 83, Ranveer has spent a lot of time with cricket legend Kapil Dev. 83 is based on India’s historic World Cup victory. The actor also made waves online when he played soccer with MS Dhoni. Ranveer had shared numerous photos with the cricketer on social media. Parineeti Chopra is good friends with Sania Mirza and the two often share sweet messages for each other on different occasions. Parineeti was also seen paying Saina Nehwal in the badminton player biopic. Her performance in the film is highly regarded. Some time ago, Anushka Sharma shared this photo with her husband Virat Kohli, footballer Sunil Chhetri and his wife Sonam Bhattacharya. When Akshay Kumar poses with Harbhajan Singh, it surely makes a picture worthy of a frame. The two superstars are so amazing here. In 2014, Priyanka Chopra starred in the biopic of boxer Mary Kom and this photo appears to have been taken during a promotional event for the film. Apart from that, fans also get to see a combo of these two industries during the Indian Premier League. Many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Preity Zinta own different teams and are often seen cheering on their team in different matches. Other celebrities are also seen cheering on their favorite teams during IPL matches. Which B-town celebrity and sportsman photo do you like best? Let us know by tweeting us @TimesNow.

