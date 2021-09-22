Dor’s 15: Gul Panag Says Film Set The Tone For The Kind Of Roles She Would Play Later | Bollywood

Pain It was perhaps the third film of her career, but for actress Gul Panag, the film, released that day 15 years ago, remains an important film in her filmography, as it was a proof of her appetite for quality cinema.

The actor played the role of Zeenat, who is responsible for saving the life of her husband, who is on trial for murder.

I hadn’t realized that it had been 15 years already. This is a milestone for several reasons for one. This defined the space in which I would work in the future. Not to say that it was not clear to me which films I would be a part of. Corn Pain was a reaffirmation that my choices were correct. Choosing a path that is true to what you believe pays off on some level, Panag shares, of the film directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

It was also not the usual movie that many actresses were making at this time, and certainly not someone who had just started her career. The 42-year-old says she wanted to avoid ordinary projects and is proud to have Pain in his curriculum vitae.

Everyone said that being a former Miss India, I had to pick conventional pieces and go for the handy fruit and do something easy to do. They told me why you wanna go up when you can walk easier? Corn Pain really set the tone for the kind of roles I would do later, she continues, As much as it’s an amazing movie to be a part of, there was the temptation to make movies that everyone was doing, movies that would make me a faster recognizable face, she says.

But, Panag is happy that she did not choose this path. I was just clear about the cinema I wanted to be a part of. I wanted cinema to help me grow as a person and my stature to grow in society. The film showed me that it is possible to achieve this. She reaffirmed that this is the path I want to be on and this is the kind I would like to rub shoulders with, she concludes.