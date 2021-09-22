



Punjabi singer turned actor Diljit Dosanjh is a name everyone in Bollywood knows. His superb acting skills, melodious voice, and excellent comedic timing is something everyone loves. His latest album Moonchild Era is going viral everywhere. During an interview with Film Companion, Dosanjh was asked about his time in Bollywood, and he didn’t seem very happy. He said, “I don’t care if I find work in Bollywood. Mujhe kaam karna bhi nahi hai Bollywood me. Meri koi iccha bhi nahi hai Bollywood me bohot mahaan kalakaar banjaun. Main music ko pyaar karta hu aur bina kisi ke marzi ke music kar sakta hu. Bina kisi superstar ke kehne se. Iska kaam chalega ya nahi chalega, ya isko gaana milega ya nahi milega ye sab cheezein humare pe nahi chalti hai (I don’t want to work in Bollywood. I don’t want to become a big bollywood star. i love music and i can do it without interference from anyone. nobody can tell me it will work or that it will work). punjab me joh bhi artists hai, wo khud gaane banate hai. Ye bohot badi azaadi hai. Koi hume rok nahi sakta hai. Toh music banana se mujhe koi rok nahi sakta. Jab tak mera mann karega, music banega. Jab tak bhagwaan chahega, music banega. Bollywood me kaam mile na mile, ratti bhar fark nahi padta (Each artist in Punjab makes their own music ue. We have that freedom. No one can stop us. No one can stop me from making music. I will make music until my last breath and until there is the will of God. I don’t care if I find a job in Bollywood). When asked if he had had a bitter experience, he added: “Baat niklegi toh door tak jayegi. Bach jao jitna bach sakte ho (If I reveal it will go too far. Hold on until you can). He didn’t mince words and ended the topic by saying, “Superstar honge apne ghar pe (they would be superstars in their homes).” Dosanjh even recently toured with Ali Abbas Zafar for “Detective Sherdil”. “He (Ali) told me about the scenario. I asked him if it was a great movie. I trusted his words. Fortunately, shoot bohot accha hua hai (Fortunately, the shooting went well), ”he added. He even mentioned that he couldn’t read the script because it was in English.

