Tahira Kashyap Khurrana “Levites” on the Set of Her First Bollywood Film, “Sharmaji Ki Beti”





Known for her quirky, witty, outspoken and hilarious social media presence style, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana once again gives a taste of her pun in her latest post. “Levitating” against the background of a song of the same name, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is seen behind the lens for a perfect shot as the camera moves above the ground. Recently, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announced her directorial debut for a feature film with “Sharmaji Ki Beti”. Offering a regular preview of the update, from recognition to team discussions, Tahira added to the audience’s excitement. “I have you in the moonlight, you are my starlight, I need you all night long, come dance with me! I levitate! #Sharmajeekibeti #filmmaking #gratitude #nightshift #nightshooters #reels #happykid “Tahira wrote in the caption of her post. Take a look at his post here: From social media legends to her films and books, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s personality is reflected in her writing that touches audiences. Winning hearts with her impressive storytelling art, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is making her way as a writer, filmmaker and influencer. Earlier this year, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana also announced her fifth book “7 Sins of Being a Mother”, which generated tremendous anticipation and excitement among everyone after the success of her previous works. Tahira’s previous books include ‘Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood’, ‘Souled Out’ and ‘The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman’. As for “Sharmaji Ki Beti”, it is a warm and real look at the lives of urban women, all bearing the common surname of Sharma. This multigenerational ensemble comedy-drama about the modern middle-class female experience will be featured by talents such as Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher. A rollercoaster slice of aspirations, fantasies, families, inadequacies, maturity and heartbreak, ‘Sharmaji Ki Beti’ may be a Sharmas story, but it promises to strike a chord with people. from all walks of life, being a story of mothers, daughters, partners, friends and ultimately femininity – the perfect antidote to the default male gaze that dominates popular cinema.

