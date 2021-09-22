



Willie Garson seen on the set of “And Just Like That …” in July. (James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images via CNN) (CNN) – Actor Willie Garson, best known for his role in the “Sex and the City” series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57 years old. “I love you so much dad. Rest in peace and I am so happy that you were able to share all of your adventures with me and that you were able to accomplish so much.” her son wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of you.” A spokesperson for HBO / HBO Max also confirmed Garson’s passing, and the network honored his contributions to one of its most iconic shows in a statement. “Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light to everyone in his world,” the statement read. “He created one of the most beloved characters in the HBO Hall of Fame and has been a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends. relatives.” In “Sex and the City”, Garson played Stanford Blatch, friend and confidant of protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). He appeared regularly on the series throughout its airing and in both films. Her first Hollywood break was in guest roles on television shows like “Cheers” and “Family Ties”. It was on television that Garson would gain a reputation as a beloved actor. In addition to his role on “Sex and the City,” he has had memorable recurring roles on USA Network’s “White Collar”, ABC’s “NYPD Blue” and CBS’s “Hawaii Five-0”. He was recently scheduled to appear in the reboot of the “And Just Like That” series, which is slated to air on HBO Max later this year. Garson was the proud parent of a child, his son Nathen. He was also a defend organizations who help children find a home through adoption. In January, Garson celebrated his son’s adoption day in a Instagram post, saying, “Best day of my life. Always. It’s an honor @nathen_garson, today and every day.” Following his passing, Garson’s many friends and former colleagues expressed their love for the actor. Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s on-screen husband in “Sex and the City,” called Garson a “brilliant TV partner” in a heartfelt post. “I am devastated and overwhelmed by sadness. Soon removed from all of us. You were a gift from the gods,” he wrote. “Rest my sweet friend. I love you.” Garson’s friend, “Modern Family” actress Julie Bowen, wrote: “It breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at worst, (and always let me know) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I still love you.” Actor Jim Beaver added, “Heartbroken at the death of @WillieGarson, a good actor, devoted father and acerbic, funny and gracious friend.” The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kake.com/story/44784113/willie-garson-sex-and-the-city-actor-dead-at-57 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos