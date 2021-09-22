(CNN) – Actor Willie Garson, best known for his role in the “Sex and the City” series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57 years old.

“I love you so much dad. Rest in peace and I am so happy that you were able to share all of your adventures with me and that you were able to accomplish so much.” her son wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of you.”

A spokesperson for HBO / HBO Max also confirmed Garson’s passing, and the network honored his contributions to one of its most iconic shows in a statement.

“Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light to everyone in his world,” the statement read. “He created one of the most beloved characters in the HBO Hall of Fame and has been a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends. relatives.”

In “Sex and the City”, Garson played Stanford Blatch, friend and confidant of protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). He appeared regularly on the series throughout its airing and in both films.

Her first Hollywood break was in guest roles on television shows like “Cheers” and “Family Ties”.

It was on television that Garson would gain a reputation as a beloved actor. In addition to his role on “Sex and the City,” he has had memorable recurring roles on USA Network’s “White Collar”, ABC’s “NYPD Blue” and CBS’s “Hawaii Five-0”.

He was recently scheduled to appear in the reboot of the “And Just Like That” series, which is slated to air on HBO Max later this year.

Garson was the proud parent of a child, his son Nathen. He was also a defend organizations who help children find a home through adoption.

In January, Garson celebrated his son’s adoption day in a Instagram post, saying, “Best day of my life. Always. It’s an honor @nathen_garson, today and every day.”

Following his passing, Garson’s many friends and former colleagues expressed their love for the actor.

Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s on-screen husband in “Sex and the City,” called Garson a “brilliant TV partner” in a heartfelt post.

“I am devastated and overwhelmed by sadness. Soon removed from all of us. You were a gift from the gods,” he wrote. “Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

Garson’s friend, “Modern Family” actress Julie Bowen, wrote: “It breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at worst, (and always let me know) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I still love you.”

Actor Jim Beaver added, “Heartbroken at the death of @WillieGarson, a good actor, devoted father and acerbic, funny and gracious friend.”

