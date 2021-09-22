Hollywood honors ‘Sex and the City’ actor Willie Garson – The Hollywood Reporter

In the wake of Willie Garson’s death on Tuesday, many Hollywood figures have taken to social media to share memories and tributes at the end Sex and the city actor.

Garson, who was best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw’s stylish best friend Stanford in HBO comedy, has died of a brief illness at the age of 57.

The late actor’s son, Nathen, shared a post about her father’s death on Instagram Tuesday. “I’m glad you shared your love with me. I will never forget it or lose it “, he wrote in the caption.

Sex and the city Star Cynthia Nixon wrote: “So deeply, deeply sad that we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and loved working with him. He was endlessly funny on screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business tradition. He was an accomplished professional, always.

Kim Cattrall posted a photo of herself with Garson with the note: “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss for the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo.

Companion SATC Alum Mario Cantone shared a heartfelt message for his “sweet friend”. “I couldn’t have had a brighter TV partner,” he wrote. “I am devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness. Soon removed from all of us. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

Ben Stiller sent love to Nathen and wrote on Twitter: “Your father was strong and respected in his community of fellow actors and his philanthropy was constant and committed. I am grateful to have known him. He was also really, really funny.

Jason Alexander also reacted early on, writing on Twitter: “The wonderful Willie Garson has passed away. A dear, funny, kind man and a charming actor. Too early. Sleep well.”

Julie Bowen called Garson a “friend who loved me at its worst (and always let me know)” and said “Goodbye, Fatty.” I love you forever.”

An NBC spokesperson said in a statement: “No matter what project he was on, Willie was always a fan favorite. Nowhere was this more true than in ‘White Collar’, where he took the character of Mozzie, an outcast conspiracy theorist, and made him adorable to the core. He will be missed. “

Garson reprized his beloved role in spinoff films Sex and the city and Sex and the city 2 and was to be reunited with the cast during the next reboot, And just like that… He also appeared as Mozzie on White collar for five years.

Dulé Hill called the news “heartbreaking”. “I love you @WillieGarson. We will miss you dearly, ”he wrote, followed by a few heartbroken emojis.

Chad Lowe tweeted: “He was so talented, so committed to social justice, so loved by so many people. But above all, he was a devoted grandfather. He will be sorely missed. “

Entourage Actor Rex Lee wrote, “I didn’t know him well but Willie Garson has always been kind and respectful to me. We will miss him.”

