Hollywood honors ‘Sex and the City’ actor Willie Garson – The Hollywood Reporter
In the wake of Willie Garson’s death on Tuesday, many Hollywood figures have taken to social media to share memories and tributes at the end Sex and the city actor.
Garson, who was best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw’s stylish best friend Stanford in HBO comedy, has died of a brief illness at the age of 57.
The late actor’s son, Nathen, shared a post about her father’s death on Instagram Tuesday. “I’m glad you shared your love with me. I will never forget it or lose it “, he wrote in the caption.
Sex and the city Star Cynthia Nixon wrote: “So deeply, deeply sad that we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and loved working with him. He was endlessly funny on screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business tradition. He was an accomplished professional, always.
Kim Cattrall posted a photo of herself with Garson with the note: “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss for the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo.
Companion SATC Alum Mario Cantone shared a heartfelt message for his “sweet friend”. “I couldn’t have had a brighter TV partner,” he wrote. “I am devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness. Soon removed from all of us. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”
Ben Stiller sent love to Nathen and wrote on Twitter: “Your father was strong and respected in his community of fellow actors and his philanthropy was constant and committed. I am grateful to have known him. He was also really, really funny.
Jason Alexander also reacted early on, writing on Twitter: “The wonderful Willie Garson has passed away. A dear, funny, kind man and a charming actor. Too early. Sleep well.”
Julie Bowen called Garson a “friend who loved me at its worst (and always let me know)” and said “Goodbye, Fatty.” I love you forever.”
An NBC spokesperson said in a statement: “No matter what project he was on, Willie was always a fan favorite. Nowhere was this more true than in ‘White Collar’, where he took the character of Mozzie, an outcast conspiracy theorist, and made him adorable to the core. He will be missed. “
Garson reprized his beloved role in spinoff films Sex and the city and Sex and the city 2 and was to be reunited with the cast during the next reboot, And just like that… He also appeared as Mozzie on White collar for five years.
Dulé Hill called the news “heartbreaking”. “I love you @WillieGarson. We will miss you dearly, ”he wrote, followed by a few heartbroken emojis.
Chad Lowe tweeted: “He was so talented, so committed to social justice, so loved by so many people. But above all, he was a devoted grandfather. He will be sorely missed. “
Entourage Actor Rex Lee wrote, “I didn’t know him well but Willie Garson has always been kind and respectful to me. We will miss him.”
Read these reactions and more, below.
So deep, deeply sad that we lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and loved working with him. He was endlessly funny on screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business tradition. He has always been an accomplished professional. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG
– Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021
I couldn’t have had a brighter TV partner. I am devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness. Soon removed from all of us. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y
– Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021
The wonderful Willie Garson has passed away. A dear, funny, kind man and a charming actor. Too early. Sleep well. #ripwilliegarson
– jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 22, 2021
Our sweet friend #WillieGarson has passed. Dear soul, rest easy. pic.twitter.com/sqgXC9YDDZ
– Rob Morrow (@RobMorrow_) September 21, 2021
Send love to @WillieGarsonson of Nathen. Your father was strong and respected in his community of fellow actors and his philanthropy was constant and committed. I am grateful to have known him. He was also really, really funny.
– Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) September 22, 2021
It breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at its worst (and always let me know) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I love you forever. https://t.co/Cow3esS0YB
– Julie Bowen (@itsJulieBowen) September 21, 2021
I didn’t know him well, but Willie Garson has always been kind and respectful to me. We will miss him. #RIPWillieGarson
– Rex Lee (@RexLee_) September 22, 2021
It is heartbreaking. I love you @WillieGarson. We will miss you a lot 💔💔💔 #TEAR #WillieGarson https://t.co/hlkZT3ABVw
– Dule Hill (@DuleHill) September 21, 2021
Sadly, it’s true… Willie Garson has passed away. He was so talented, so committed to social justice, so loved by so many people. But above all, he was a devoted grandfather. He will be sorely missed.
– Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) September 21, 2021
WHAT WOULD LIKE TO WORK WITH WILLIE GARSON AS DICK DICKER ON PUSHING DAISIES – HE HAS ALWAYS PRACTICED AND RA WILL MISS A LOT. RIP WILLIE. pic.twitter.com/y6OvGPrUfw
-Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) September 22, 2021
I love you forever Willie Garson. Rest in peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/MxsBwq5NEa
– Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) September 22, 2021
One of the many fundraisers I have had with my friend. We both felt so lucky that we were able to adopt. Willie Garson worked with his heart, which lives in his son. God bless you Willie. You raised a child and brought laughter into our lives too. Rest in peace. You did well. pic.twitter.com/s2zjyDp8lg
– Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) September 22, 2021
Rest in peace @WillieGarson Thank you for your kind heart. https://t.co/oKuJ6ONHQH
– Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 22, 2021
Stunned by this news.@WillieGarson was such a talented actor and such a loving and devoted father. Rest in peace my friend. And peace, love and blessings to you, dear Nathan. https://t.co/3BtVLjBcI1
– Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) September 22, 2021
RIP Willie Garson. Such a lovely, encouraging and supportive person.
– billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 22, 2021
Willy was a lovely man. We sat in the same casting rooms for 30 years and it was always a pleasure to chat. We were born on the same day of the same year. I’ll miss him. #WillieGarson pic.twitter.com/Qo1zlJgA9C
– French Stewart (@FrenchStewart) September 22, 2021
