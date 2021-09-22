Morena Baccarin Heist Thriller Takes NBC Series Pickup – The Hollywood Reporter





A day after NBC kicked off its fall season, the network is aiming for the mid-season – and beyond – with a series order for The End of the Game. Taken for piloting earlier this year, the bank robbery thriller from writers Nicholas Wootton and Jake Coburn stars Morena Baccarin. Produced by Universal Television, the series is by Julie Plec and her My So-Called Company banner. It is not clear if The end of the game will be for a possible mid-season arc or if it airs as part of the network’s 2022-2023 broadcast season. The news comes as broadcast networks shift to a year-round development model, in response to last year’s global production halt that completely wiped out the pilot season. Instead, NBC picked up a small number of scripted originals for the fall and had a number of its remaining pilots, including those commissioned in early 2020 and early this year, vying for a possible. early mid-season. A number of episodes for The end of the game has not yet been determined. NBC’s current roster includes comedies American car and Large crew as well as dramas LaBrea and Ordinary Joe, the last of which debuted Monday night. (LaBrea launches next week.) Both comedies are awaiting premiere dates as NBC has yet to confirm their midseason plans. The network, which canceled all of its bubble shows, including Manifesto and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, recently scrapped Law & Order: For the Defense, which threw a wrench into its fall and mid-season plans. As for The end of the game, this is how NBC describes the series: “A thrilling, high-stakes thriller about Elena Federova, a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who, even in captivity, orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner, the relentless, socially excluded, FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil his ambitious plan. Baccarin plays Elena. The cast also includes Ryan Michelle Bathe, Kamal Angelo Bolden, Casta Ronin, Noah Bean, Jordan Johnson-Hinds and Mark D. Espinoza. The drama hails from Universal TV, where Plec is based with Global Agreement. Emily Cummins, star of Plec’s My So-Called Company, also produces alongside Andrew Schneider and Justin Lin, the latter having also helmed the pilot. The end of the game is the latest pickup in Plec’s series since moving her global contract from her longtime home to Warner Bros. TV, where she remains executive producer of The CW’s Heritage and Roswell. For Universal TV, she also has Peacock’s Vampire Academy. Keep track of all broadcast renewals, cancellations, and series orders with THR handy dashboard and click here for the latest information on all released pilots.

