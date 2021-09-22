Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel on UFC Movie Star Pay – The Hollywood Reporter





Less than an hour after Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company was undergoing a “reset” as it tried to strike deals with talent to reflect the rapidly changing entertainment landscape, the Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said the entertainment giant is “doing the right thing” as he talks to customers. Emanuel, speaking at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Tuesday, said the company “has created a formula and each one will change over time.” Specifically, compensation plans may vary depending on whether the film gets an exclusive theatrical release, a date and date release, or whether it is only released on subscription streaming platforms. Emanuel added at Tuesday’s investor conference that for many deals, a guaranteed buyout (a trend started by Netflix) would be better than the previous model, which only saw a small percentage of movies secure enough revenue in the market. box office to lock in lucrative backend bonuses. “When Warner Bros. moved the 12 films, they had to [HBO] Max,… it’s not made public, but they paid $ 200 million in backends, ”Emanuel said. “We negotiated these deals throughout the process and our customers made a lot of money. “ That being said, Emanuel also made the point that the traditional backend formula for TV isn’t going away anytime soon either. “I don’t believe the linear business is going to go away. It’s a $ 150 billion market, ”Emanuel said. “This market is going to exist for a while. You have to purchase programming for this, so this is an important requirement for many SVOD services. “ In addition to updates on the UFC and the company’s live event activities, Emanuel also provided an update on selling Endeavor content. The company is to sell 80 percent of its stake in Endeavor Content’s film, television and script businesses, although it may retain its unscripted, sales and consulting businesses. Emanuel said there had been “a lot of bidders” for the company, noting that Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine was valued at $ 900 million during its recent stock sale. “We are very happy with the players who have come to the market to bid,” said Emanuel. “It will play out over the next few weeks.” He also said the company will continue to be active in mergers and acquisitions even as it seeks to reduce its leverage. “On the side of mergers and acquisitions, there are two strategies for the future: we are looking for things that put big gaps around our existing business,…, our [Professional] Bull Riding, it really gets the needle moving.

