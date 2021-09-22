Hollywood woman finds iguana in her toilet – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – A woman in Hollywood was surprised to find an iguana inside her toilet during her morning routine. Michelle Bennett said she found the reptile as she lifted the lid of her toilet. I got up and put on my glasses, turned on the light, Bennett said. I closed the cover. I died a million dead at that time. Seriously, my heart was beating so fast. Trapper Harold Rondan arrived at Bennetts townhouse and identified the intruder as a Mexican spiny-tailed iguana. He added that the reptiles enter through vents in the roof. They get curious while they’re up there, Rondan said. They see a vent. They fall into it. There is no way for them to get out, so they just follow him until he ends up in the toilet. Bennett said that before the trapper arrived, she tried everything to get the iguana out. I started to flush the toilet, repeatedly trying to flush the toilet, and it came in a bit, and it came out a bit more, Bennett said. Like if you come down the slide like a kid and the kid doesn’t want to go through, they stop, Rondan said. Pretty much what they do. The pressure is not strong enough to get them through. Rondan then placed sticks on the toilet to give the reptile something to hold onto. Once he grabbed the sticks, that’s when he captured it. Rondan added that he receives several calls like Bennetts per month. He said that a mesh cover over the roof vent is all that is needed to prevent it from happening. Bennett said that before the iguana visited her, she was aware that it could happen. As a result of this, I had continually made sure that I kept my toilet seat down, she said. It’s a bit too close for more comfort. Bennett said she would put the mesh cover on her roof vent as soon as possible. In Florida iguanas are considered an invasive species, so companies like Rondans can get rid of the animal. Also in Florida, iguanas can be killed, but it must be done with humanity. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sign up for our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

