The mayor of Manila, former scavenger and actor, presidential candidate

MANILA, Philippines (AP) The People’s Mayor of the Philippine capital said on Wednesday he would run in next year’s presidential election, the latest contender in what is expected to be a crowded race to succeed the controversial Rodrigo Duterte.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, a scavenger of children before becoming an actor and then entering politics, told The Associated Press ahead of his public announcement that he would tackle the still ongoing coronavirus epidemics and poverty in long-standing and would promote democracy if it triumphed in the May 9 elections. . He declared his candidacy in a speech at a public school in the slum near where he grew up. With him was his vice-presidential running mate, Willie Ong, a cardiologist who provides medical advice to ordinary Filipinos on a Facebook account with more than 16 million followers.

In all humility, I announce my compatriots, next May, please accept my candidacy for the presidency of the Philippines, he declared to the applause of his supporters.

He said he was driven to run not by great ambition but by the deplorable state of the country, as he criticized the Duterte administration’s response to the pandemic, including the lack of life-saving drugs for fight COVID-19.

I got out of the gutter without Daddy Warbucks to help me out, he said, adding that he believed in hard work and outspokenness.

Of the poor, he said: You give them the red carpet treatment, not the paperwork.

While the 46-year-old mayor is expected to bank on his life story of rags in power, the movie star is watching and widely hailed plans in Manila, including cleaning up its dirty main roads and restoring order to its streets chaotic and public markets, Moreno will face formidable national politicians and celebrities.

Two senators have declared their intention to lead international boxing star Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson, a former national police chief. At least seven other politicians have said they are considering either running for president or lower positions, including Vice President Leni Robredo, who heads the opposition; daughter of Dutertes, mayor of their southern hometown, and son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

The story continues

Dutertes’ successor is expected to inherit huge problems related to the pandemic, a struggling economy, long-standing poverty and communist and Muslim insurgencies that have lasted for decades.

It is not about Mr. and Mrs. Congeniality. It’s about making tough decisions and making sacrifices, Moreno told AP. From a rotten and oppressed city, Manila has reappeared as a competitive and much improved capital under it in less than two years due to swift action and quick decision-making and not getting stuck digging the baggage and just moving forward, he said.

Moreno said he chose a doctor instead of a political heavyweight as his running mate so his vice president can focus on the pandemic while he leads efforts for an economic rebound if they win.

It’s politically unorthodox, but it makes sense, Moreno said.

With the pandemic causing one of the worst recessions and placing unemployment and hunger at alarming levels in the Philippines, Duterte administrations have often criticized how handling the huge health crisis will likely become a major issue during elections.

Authorities have reported more than 2.4 million cases of COVID-19 with more than 37,000 deaths in the country, the second-highest toll in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

A much more confrontational and emotional issue is that of Duterte, 76 himself. His single, constitutionally limited six-year presidential term ends in June, but he sparked a constitutional debate by accepting his ruling party’s nomination to run for vice president. If the ever-popular Duterte pursues the candidacy and wins, it could potentially restore him to the presidency if the elected leader dies or becomes ineligible for some reason. A prominent constitutional expert said he would question the legality of Dutertes’ action in the Supreme Court if the outgoing leader formalized his candidacy before the Electoral Commission.

Human rights groups and other critics have expressed shock at Dutertes’ move, which they say aims to protect him from national and international prosecution for his bloody drug crackdown, which thousands of deaths, mostly small suspects.

He has viciously attacked his most vocal critics, including a senator who was jailed for four years on criminal charges which she said were fabricated to muzzle her. Moreno has generally kept friendly ties with Duterte, but two weeks ago he criticized the harsh-speaking president’s administration for his handling of the pandemic and obscene attacks on his opponents and pleaded for him to eliminate them. government thieves. He challenged Duterte to a showdown in Tondo, the Manila slum where Moreno grew up.

The son of a longshoreman, Moreno collected food scraps from restaurants as a child and collected waste bottles and newspapers for money, according to the mayor’s website.

In 1993, he was spotted during a funeral wake by a show business recruiter at a crucial turning point in his life that brought him to the cinema, which, five years later, would serve as a springboard into politics.

Field mayor, Moreno has been compared to Duterte and Indonesian Joko Widodo, both of whom rose to the presidency after serving as city mayors despite their origins outside the political elite.

Isko resonates with Duterte’s image of the ordinary guy minus swear words and misogyny, says Jean Encinas-Franco, associate professor of political science at the University of the Philippines. He is also telegenic and young. Therefore, it is easy to present it as representing change.