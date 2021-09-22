Diljit Dosanjh alludes to a bitter experience in Bollywood; Said, “Baat Niklegi at the Tak Jayegi gate”





Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has said he doesn’t care if he finds work in Bollywood while speaking about his bitter experience in the industry. Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh made a stunning Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab and since then has never looked back for him. He also made his mark with Soorma, a biopic on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. His other Bollywood projects include Phillauri, Welcome to New York, Arjun Patiala, Good Newz and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. But it looks like Diljit had a bitter experience working in Bollywood. In his recent interview, Diljit Dosanjh said he didn’t care to find work in Bollywood. He became pleasantly emotional while answering the question and seemed visibly angry with everything that had happened. However, Diljit has chosen not to dig up the old skeletons yet. “Punjab me jo bhi artists hai, wo khud gaane banate hai. Ye bohot badi azaadi hai. Koi hume rok nahi sakta hai. Toh music banana se mujhe koi rok nahi sakta. Jab tak mera mann karega, banega music. Jab tak bhagwaan chahega, banega music. Bollywood me kaam mile na mile, Ratti bar fark nahi padta (Every artist in Punjab makes his music. We have this freedom. No one can stop us. No one can stop me from making music. I will make music until ‘on my last breath and until God willing. I don’t care if I get a job in Bollywood), he said. When Diljit Dosanjh was asked about his bitter experience, he said: “Baat niklegi toh door tak jayegi. Bach jao jitna bach sakte ho (If I reveal it will go too far. Hold on until you can). He then added: “The superstar hanger apne Ghar pe. However, Diljit regretted his words and asked the interviewer not to persuade further. At first, Diljit had said, looking back on his trip, that there was a time when all he wanted to do was make music, and nothing else. He claimed it took him a long time to understand the business side of showbiz.







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.womansera.com/diljit-dosanjh-hints-at-a-bitter-experience-in-bollywood-says-baat-niklegi-to-door-tak-jayegi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos