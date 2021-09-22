Entertainment
15 Years of Dor: Shreyas Talpade reveals he was not the first choice for the role of Bahuroopiya in the film | Bollywood
Some movies find their way to the actors, and that’s how Dor (2006) got to Shreyas Talpade, even though he wasn’t originally a part of the movie.
By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Some movies find their way to actors, and that’s how Pain (2006) happened to Shreyas Talpade, even though he wasn’t originally a part of the movie.
Remembering his role and collaborating with filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor after Iqbal (2005), Talpade, who plays the role of Bahuroopiya, a multi-faceted personality who plays an important role in helping Zeenat (Gul Panag) find Meera (Ayesha Takia), says: It’s been 15 years already. It’s unreal. I tend to remember the movie, but not the (number of) years.
He further shares, There are many things that have happened with Pain and around the film. I consider it my favorite. It is one of those films that remain special. With Pain, I saw a different Nagesh Kukunoor as a director. I was not the first choice for my Bahuroopiya character in the film.
The 46-year-old reveals that the director wanted a senior actor for the role. I had formed a relationship with Nagesh after Iqbal and I was like, how can I not be a part of the movie? He told me that he was looking for someone else for the character of Bahuroopiya and offered me to play one of the husbands of the two female characters Zeenat or Meera. But, after a week, he offered me Bahuroopiya. He told me that since I do a lot of mimicry in real life anyway, I might as well use it in the movie, the actor says.
And there was also a cherry on the cake, for Talpade, in addition to the mimicry. Nagesh gave me a lot of freedom to improvise. He even told me to write the lines. I improvised a lot while working on Pain. As an actor, if you get the chance, it’s that much more special. Plus the filming in Jodhpur and Pushkar was amazing too, he concludes.
close
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/15-years-of-dor-shreyas-talpade-reveals-he-wasn-t-the-first-choice-to-play-the-lead-part-in-the-film-101632252376287.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]