15 Years of Dor: Shreyas Talpade reveals he was not the first choice for the role of Bahuroopiya in the film | Bollywood

Some movies find their way to actors, and that’s how Pain (2006) happened to Shreyas Talpade, even though he wasn’t originally a part of the movie.

Remembering his role and collaborating with filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor after Iqbal (2005), Talpade, who plays the role of Bahuroopiya, a multi-faceted personality who plays an important role in helping Zeenat (Gul Panag) find Meera (Ayesha Takia), says: It’s been 15 years already. It’s unreal. I tend to remember the movie, but not the (number of) years.

A Dor still

He further shares, There are many things that have happened with Pain and around the film. I consider it my favorite. It is one of those films that remain special. With Pain, I saw a different Nagesh Kukunoor as a director. I was not the first choice for my Bahuroopiya character in the film.

The 46-year-old reveals that the director wanted a senior actor for the role. I had formed a relationship with Nagesh after Iqbal and I was like, how can I not be a part of the movie? He told me that he was looking for someone else for the character of Bahuroopiya and offered me to play one of the husbands of the two female characters Zeenat or Meera. But, after a week, he offered me Bahuroopiya. He told me that since I do a lot of mimicry in real life anyway, I might as well use it in the movie, the actor says.

And there was also a cherry on the cake, for Talpade, in addition to the mimicry. Nagesh gave me a lot of freedom to improvise. He even told me to write the lines. I improvised a lot while working on Pain. As an actor, if you get the chance, it’s that much more special. Plus the filming in Jodhpur and Pushkar was amazing too, he concludes.