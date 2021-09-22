Mathematicians Find Music Can Really Be Contagious Like a Virus | Science

Pop music is often described as catchy, but it seems like you can really infect your friends with your musical tastes. The pattern of music downloads after their release seems to closely resemble the epidemic curves of infectious disease, and electronics seem to be the most contagious genre of them all.

Dora Rosati, lead author of the study and a former math and statistics graduate from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, with colleagues wondered if they could learn anything about how songs become popular. using mathematical tools that are more generally applied to study the spread of infectious diseases.

The team turned to a database of nearly 1.4 billion downloads of individual songs from the now-discontinued music streaming service MixRadio. Focusing on the 1000 most downloaded songs in the UK between 2007 and 2014, they measured how well a standard model of epidemic disease, called the SIR model, matched trends in song downloads over time.

The research, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society A: Mathematical and Physical Sciences, found that the model worked both for describing song download trends and for describing the spread of disease in the population.

Rosati said: This implies that many social processes that lead to the spread of disease, or analogues of these processes, could also be the cause of the spread of songs. Specifically, he supports the idea that music and infectious diseases depend on social ties to spread across populations.

With a disease, if you come in contact with someone who is sick, then you have a certain chance of catching that disease. With the songs, it looks a lot alike. The big difference is that for songs it doesn’t have to be physical contact, my friend might have used this cool new song in his Instagram story, so now I’m gonna go find it.

Dr Thomas Rawson, Disease Modeler at Imperial College London, said: This is something that makes perfect sense, when you consider that word of mouth is something that, like disease, will be perpetuated through other people. The main difference is that there are more ways for music to spread.

The Rosatis team also calculated the baseline reproduction number (R0), an assessment of a disease’s ability to spread, assuming that the population has no immunity from infection or vaccination for different musical genres.

While this varied widely within genres, they found that dance and metal had the lowest median R0 scores at 2.8 and 3.7. Pop music was more transmissible, but it was largely overtaken by genres such as rock and hip-hop, while electronica, a form of electronic music intended for listening rather than dancing, had the Highest R0, at 3430. This makes it about 190 times more transmissible than measles, which has an R0 of about 18.

This does not necessarily mean that more electronic songs are downloaded; rather, it results in faster spread across the sensitive fan population.

The diseases are limited in how they can spread by requiring physical interaction, Rawson said. The reason we might see really high R0s for songs is because you can just tweet and you’ve already infected a hundred people. You can spread a song disease much faster than an infectious disease.

There are probably a lot of people in a population who may already be immune to a genre like electronica, due to their existing tastes, Rawson said. Ma nan, for example, is particularly resistant to trap and dubstep infection.

Rosati said: Maybe what these numbers tell us is that electronica fans tend to be more passionate about their favorite songs. Or maybe the social network of electronica fans is more strongly connected.

Or it could be that pop, being a more mainstream genre, spreads mainly through more passive means such as radio, she added.

Transmission rates can also change over time. For things like pop and rock, I think radio would have served them well back when it was the primary method of transmission, Rosati said. The most significant changes are likely to occur in those more specialized genres that wouldn’t necessarily have aired on the radio, or in which the performers weren’t as prominent. I think they have a much better chance of catching on in our current situation of streaming and social media platforms.

If the song’s popularity is truly driven by the same contagious processes as the disease, it could open up new ways to predict how new music releases might take off and present opportunities to increase their spread.

In the same way that we can now use mathematical models of the spread of disease to learn things like the average duration of an individual’s infection, the final size of an epidemic, or the duration of an epidemic, we could maybe use those same models. to learn things like how long on average an individual will listen to a song, how many people in total will download it, or how long a song could be popular, Rosati said.